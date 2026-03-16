How to heal Buckhead’s largest office complex? Perhaps a medical makeover.

Piedmont Center’s pulse has weakened after going through foreclosure.
A medical intervention is needed for the hulking office complex in Buckhead, or at least that’s the strategy being adopted by its new owner.
Piedmont Center’s pulse has weakened after going through foreclosure.
A medical intervention is needed for the hulking office complex in Buckhead, or at least that’s the strategy being adopted by its new owner.
CP Group, the developer that acquired Piedmont Center last year at a foreclosure auction, announced Monday it plans to reposition several buildings within Buckhead’s largest office complex as medical office space. Called the Buckhead Medical Center, it will leverage its proximity to many of Atlanta’s major health care systems while tapping into an office niche that’s outperforming the rest of the market.
“The transformation of Piedmont Center gives us a rare opportunity to create the most convenient medical office solution in Buckhead,” Chris Eachus, founding partner at CP Group, said in a news release.
Piedmont Center became one of Atlanta’s most prominent office properties to fall into foreclosure since the aftermath of the Great Recession. CP Group paid $200 million to acquire the landmark complex through a foreclosure auction, a significant discount from what its prior owner paid.
The Florida-based real estate management firm announced in January it planned to reposition the entire 14-building office campus, which spans 46 acres along Piedmont and Lenox roads. The Buckhead Medical Center vision includes four of those buildings, previously known as The Fountains at Piedmont Center, numbered buildings 9-12.
Medical office space is not a new use within the broader Piedmont Center campus. CP Group says 21 medical office users are currently housed on the campus.
At the complex’s southernmost corner, the buildings within the Buckhead Medical Center will undergo “an array of capital improvements, integrating amenities rarely found in a standard medical office,” according to a news release. Those include an on-site cafe, valet service and a new patient drop-off area.
“We’ve identified a market gap for large blocks of space for private practice groups and large health systems to expand their footprints,” Eachus said. “When you pair this large medical office offering with the connectivity within a thoughtfully upgraded campus environment, we are setting a new standard for how healthcare is delivered and experienced in Atlanta.”
Atlanta ended 2025 with more than 37 million square feet of medical office space, according to real estate services firm CBRE. The Atlanta area’s vacancy rate was a scant 8%, which is low compared to its peers. The percentage is also about three times smaller than the general office market’s vacancy rate.
“By repurposing existing heavy-load infrastructure for immediate surgical and imaging use, we are offering a speed-to-market and significant cost advantage that can’t be replicated with new ground-up construction,” Garrett Benefiel, a CBRE broker in charge of the team tasked with leasing space in Buckhead Medical Center, said in the release.
Piedmont Center was advertised as 63% leased by real estate firm JLL before the campus’ foreclosure auction. CP Group declined to provide an updated occupancy rate.
A central component of Piedmont Center’s broader refresh is a street-level dining and retail corridor along Piedmont Road that will feature at least six restaurants, CP Group said. A reimagined amenity hub will also be available to both office tenants and the broader Buckhead community, in addition to the office buildings receiving upgraded lobbies, expanded fitness centers and conference facilities.
In addition to the $50 million improvement plan at Bank of America Plaza, which CP Group announced in 2023, the firm is also converting the former CNN Center in downtown Atlanta into a mixed-use project called The Center.
At Piedmont Center, CP Group plans to open move-in ready medical office suites, which range from 2,600 to 6,500 square feet, later this year.