Business How to heal Buckhead’s largest office complex? Perhaps a medical makeover. Four buildings within Piedmont Center to undergo conversion into medical office space. Piedmont Center, a 14-building office complex off Lenox and Piedmont roads, will be repositioned to create mixed-use energy that modern tenants crave, owner CP Group announced. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Piedmont Center’s pulse has weakened after going through foreclosure. A medical intervention is needed for the hulking office complex in Buckhead, or at least that’s the strategy being adopted by its new owner.

CP Group, the developer that acquired Piedmont Center last year at a foreclosure auction, announced Monday it plans to reposition several buildings within Buckhead’s largest office complex as medical office space. Called the Buckhead Medical Center, it will leverage its proximity to many of Atlanta’s major health care systems while tapping into an office niche that’s outperforming the rest of the market. “The transformation of Piedmont Center gives us a rare opportunity to create the most convenient medical office solution in Buckhead,” Chris Eachus, founding partner at CP Group, said in a news release. A rendering of the planned Buckhead Medical Center shows a conversion plan for four buildings within Piedmont Center in Buckhead. (Courtesy of CP Group) RELATED Could Buckhead be ready for new office towers? These landlords think so. Piedmont Center became one of Atlanta’s most prominent office properties to fall into foreclosure since the aftermath of the Great Recession. CP Group paid $200 million to acquire the landmark complex through a foreclosure auction, a significant discount from what its prior owner paid.

The Florida-based real estate management firm announced in January it planned to reposition the entire 14-building office campus, which spans 46 acres along Piedmont and Lenox roads. The Buckhead Medical Center vision includes four of those buildings, previously known as The Fountains at Piedmont Center, numbered buildings 9-12.

Piedmont Center, Buckhead’s largest office complex, is a 14-building campus that spans 46 acres along Piedmont and Lenox roads. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Medical office space is not a new use within the broader Piedmont Center campus. CP Group says 21 medical office users are currently housed on the campus. At the complex’s southernmost corner, the buildings within the Buckhead Medical Center will undergo “an array of capital improvements, integrating amenities rarely found in a standard medical office,” according to a news release. Those include an on-site cafe, valet service and a new patient drop-off area. “We’ve identified a market gap for large blocks of space for private practice groups and large health systems to expand their footprints,” Eachus said. “When you pair this large medical office offering with the connectivity within a thoughtfully upgraded campus environment, we are setting a new standard for how healthcare is delivered and experienced in Atlanta.” A rendering of the planned Buckhead Medical Center shows a conversion plan for four buildings within Piedmont Center in Buckhead. (Courtesy of CP Group)

Atlanta ended 2025 with more than 37 million square feet of medical office space, according to real estate services firm CBRE. The Atlanta area’s vacancy rate was a scant 8%, which is low compared to its peers. The percentage is also about three times smaller than the general office market’s vacancy rate. “By repurposing existing heavy-load infrastructure for immediate surgical and imaging use, we are offering a speed-to-market and significant cost advantage that can’t be replicated with new ground-up construction,” Garrett Benefiel, a CBRE broker in charge of the team tasked with leasing space in Buckhead Medical Center, said in the release. Piedmont Center was advertised as 63% leased by real estate firm JLL before the campus’ foreclosure auction. CP Group declined to provide an updated occupancy rate. RELATED As the community watches, former Atlanta Medical Center demolition begins This rendering shows the forthcoming repositioning of Piedmont Center, the largest office complex in Buckhead. (Courtesy of CP Group)