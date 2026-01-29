Business Buckhead’s largest office complex could get a major makeover. Take a look. After foreclosure sale, Piedmont Center’s future as a traditional office park in Buckhead is about to change, new owner says. This rendering offers a look at the forthcoming repositioning of Piedmont Center, the largest office complex in Buckhead. (Courtesy of CP Group)

After falling behind the times and succumbing to foreclosure, Buckhead’s largest office complex is about to undergo some major changes. Piedmont Center, a 14-building office campus that spans 46 acres along Piedmont and Lenox roads, will be repositioned to create mixed-use energy that modern tenants crave, owner CP Group announced Thursday. The Florida-based real estate management firm’s plan centers on adding restaurants, retail, fresh amenities and revamped office suites to manifest some vibrancy to the half-century-old property.

Built in stages between 1977 and 1998, Piedmont Center is made up of mostly low- and mid-rise buildings in a sprawling suburban-style office campus. En vogue decades ago, that style of office design has fallen out of favor as tenants prioritize walkability, restaurant access and other qualities typically found in urban workplaces.

Piedmont Center’s 2.2 million square feet of office space is greater than that of Atlanta’s tallest tower, Bank of America Plaza, which is, incidentally, another marquee office development CP Group is repositioning. This rendering illustrates the planned renovations to Bank of America Plaza's 20,000-square-foot lobby. (Courtesy of CP Group) RELATED Most buildings within Atlanta icon Peachtree Center listed for sale Piedmont Center was advertised as 63% leased before its foreclosure auction by real estate firm JLL. CP Group declined to provide an updated occupancy rate. A central component of Piedmont Center’s refresh is a street-level dining and retail corridor along Piedmont Road, which will feature at least six restaurants, CP Group said. A reimagined amenity hub will also be available to both office tenants and the broader Buckhead community, in addition to the office buildings receiving upgraded lobbies, expanded fitness centers and conference facilities. An Atlanta-based team that includes architecture and design firm Smallwood and ASD|SKY alongside place-making strategists Of Place will deliver Piedmont Center’s renovations.

CP Group has already added LiveWire Coffee to the property and curated food truck programming, which its leasing partners said have created some leasing momentum. About 77,000 square feet of recent leases were signed at Piedmont Center, including renewals and new tenants. "With CP Group's vision taking shape, we're entering an exciting new chapter and expect 2026 to be a transformational year for Piedmont Center," said Bryan Heller, managing director of Stream Realty Partners, which represents CP Group in the property's leasing transactions. Office availabilities exist for various tenant sizes, including large blocks up to 140,000 square feet. CP Group is also converting 42,000 square feet of vacant space into move-in-ready speculative suites to accommodate tenants ready to make quick decisions. CP Group's repositioning plan lays out the firm's end goal for Piedmont Center, but it doesn't provide an estimated investment budget or timeline. It does, however, mirror the group's strategy at other prominent Atlanta properties.