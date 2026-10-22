Business Atlanta airport to spend $1 million a day on construction The world’s busiest airport is in a busy period of building, expanding its narrowest concourse and making big changes to parking. Share A newly-constructed piece of the airport gets moved across the airfield overnight to put in place on Concourse D. (Courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson)

By Kelly Yamanouchi 19 minutes ago

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, often called a never-ending construction project, is entering an intensive period with plans to spend $1 million a day on construction work. One of the Atlanta airport’s biggest and most complex projects is its yearslong effort to expand Concourse D. The concourse, once the airport’s narrowest, is being widened and extended through a complex prefab construction process. Hartsfield-Jackson started building each piece of the concourse expansion at a nearby construction site back in 2023. The project to widen the concourse piece by piece is expected to take until 2029 to complete, and the estimated cost has now risen to about $1.5 billion from about $1.4 billion in earlier stages of construction. “We’re building these structures, and picking them up and moving them,” said Frank Rucker, the airport’s senior deputy general manager of infrastructure. “This is cutting-edge technology.” Loading... Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, often called a never-ending construction project, is entering an intensive period with plans to spend $1 million a day on construction work. One of the Atlanta airport’s biggest and most complex projects is its yearslong effort to expand Concourse D. The concourse, once the airport’s narrowest, is being widened and extended through a complex prefab construction process. Hartsfield-Jackson started building each piece of the concourse expansion at a nearby construction site back in 2023. The project to widen the concourse piece by piece is expected to take until 2029 to complete, and the estimated cost has now risen to about $1.5 billion from about $1.4 billion in earlier stages of construction. “We’re building these structures, and picking them up and moving them,” said Frank Rucker, the airport’s senior deputy general manager of infrastructure. “This is cutting-edge technology.” A view of the newly expanded gates at Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The project is set to last until 2029, expanding a few gates at a time in order to limit airline disruption. (Emma Hurt/AJC) During an overnight period this month, the airport rolled across the airfield an 11th module for the widening project — a 217-foot long, 1,088-ton piece of concourse transported more than a mile to Concourse D.

But the Concourse D widening is not the only construction project underway. During this intensive period of construction, the airport expects to perform about $1 million of construction work a day through fall 2027. Parking deck teardown One project that will be particularly disruptive to travelers driving to Terminal South is the upcoming demolition and reconstruction of the old South parking deck. That will lead to the closure of the South lower roadway for two years, starting in January.

To prepare for the demolition, Hartsfield-Jackson built a new South Red Deck, which opened in June on the former site of the South economy surface lot and is connected to the terminal via pedestrian bridge.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's new South Red Deck, seen here in May, is connected to the domestic terminal via pedestrian bridge. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) The old South parking deck is already closed, and the airport has been decommissioning systems and salvaging components for its other parking facilities. Also closed are Delta’s lower-level PreCheck bag drop location, lower-level Sky Cap curbside check-in and the Delta Dash express shipping facility that was next to the South deck. The closures, along with the replacement of the old South deck with the new South Red Deck, are major changes this year for many travelers. More work will start ahead of the busy holiday travel season. The Hartsfield-Jackson domestic terminal South parking deck is seen in Atlanta on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Hartsfield-Jackson said starting in early November, it will close a single lane of the South roadway around the southeast end of the old South deck, to allow for demolition of areas closest to the road.

The rest of the back deck demolition will continue into January, “at which point we move to the deck closest to Domestic Terminal South which will require closure of the lower roadway,” said Hartsfield-Jackson spokeswoman Alnissa Ruiz-Craig. New administrative building Another project is something travelers may have noticed driving to the Atlanta airport’s domestic terminal recently. If you saw a huge building under construction — and wondered ‘what the heck is that?’ — it is likely the new Aviation Administration Center. It’s being built on a site formerly considered for an airport hotel right next to the terminal — first envisioned to be an InterContinental, then shifted to a Hilton, before the idea was scrapped altogether by the developer in 2022. An aerial view of the aviation administration center in earlier stages of construction at Hartsfield-Jackson. (Courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson) The following year, the airport proposed a different use for the site next to the terminal — a $242 million administrative office building to consolidate hundreds of employees who are currently spread across the airport.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, and the building is expected to open sometime early next year. A rendering of the planned new aviation administration center at Hartsfield-Jackson. (Courtesy of Hartsfield-Jackson) Plane Train cars Inside Hartsfield-Jackson, the airport has been gradually replacing older Plane Train cars and is purchasing another 29 new vehicles as replacements for the fleet. It has made multiple payments for the vehicles, with Atlanta City Council last month approving about $71.3 million for the next payment. A new Plane Train car is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's maintenance facility in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC) The original Plane Train fleet had about 59 vehicles, with four vehicles in each train. The airport’s recent Plane Train tunnel extension project to increase the capacity and reduce wait times involved adding 14 vehicles.