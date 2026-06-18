Metro Atlanta ‘AI slop’ resolution seeks to reel in city’s use of artificial intelligence A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall. This image of teenagers at a skating rink, posted on the city of Atlanta's Instagram, is AI-generated, the city said. Council members passed a resolution this week seeking to reel in the city's use of artificial intelligence in communications intended for public distribution. (City of Atlanta Instagram)

By Shaddi Abusaid 30 minutes ago Share

Strange-looking body parts, peculiar backgrounds and photos of smiling teens who don’t actually exist. A series of bizarre images posted to the city of Atlanta’s official social media pages caught the eye of one council member who thinks the city should disclose its use of artificial intelligence. Council approved a resolution this week calling on the city to prioritize the use of “human-created visual media” in its official communications. The resolution was introduced by Council member Kelsea Bond, who noticed a series of suspicious images online. Bond, who dubbed the resolution “Stop AI slop,” said the city’s use of artificial intelligence raises serious concerns about misinformation, bias “and the public’s ability to distinguish between factual and synthetically generated content.”

An image posted to the city of Atlanta’s Instagram page, with insets that appear to show examples of AI-mangled body parts. (City of Atlanta Instagram) Loading... In an email, chief communications officer Allison Fouché said her department recently started using “AI tools to enhance productivity.” “While we are fortunate to have a talented graphic designer on staff, the volume and pace of communications required to support a city the size of Atlanta can be significant,” Fouché said. “AI serves as a supplemental tool that helps improve efficiency, accelerate production timelines, and allow our team to focus more time on strategy, creativity, and public engagement.”

Fouché confirmed an image shared online depicting several teenagers at a skating rink was AI-generated. Other suspicious photos flagged by Bond had been sourced through Adobe Stock, the city said.

This image of teenagers at a skating rink, that was used in a city of Atlanta Instagram post, is AI-generated, the city said. (City of Atlanta Instagram) An image posted to the city of Atlanta's social media raised questions about whether it was generated by artificial intelligence. (City of Atlanta) That apparently included images from a domestic violence awareness campaign where two people’s hands seem to morph together, and a couple pictures of crowds in Atlanta parks that don’t look quite right. “Like many organizations, we view AI as a tool — not a replacement for human judgment, creativity, or professional expertise,” Fouché said. “All content remains subject to review and approval by our communications team before publication.” In addition to passing Bond’s resolution, council members adopted the recommendations of the city’s Artificial Intelligence Commission, which met for a year to examine the role of AI across government operations.

Council members want Olympic cauldron to stay put The Olympic cauldron, where Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic flame during opening ceremonies of the 1996 Summer Games, is currently located on Capital Avenue in downtown Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2016) Plans to relocate the 1996 Olympic cauldron from Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood have drawn the ire of several city council members who would prefer that it stay put. A resolution passed Monday requests the cauldron remain in place “pending a transparent and inclusive community engagement process.” The measure was brought by Council member Jason Winston, whose resolution noted that since the ‘96 Olympics, the cauldron “has become a defining symbol of the neighborhood’s history, identity, resilience and revitalization.” Several other council members signed on. Georgia State University recently announced plans to move the cauldron, the top portion of the Olympic flame tower, to Centennial Olympic Park.

That decision has outraged Summerhill residents, who say the cauldron lit by Muhammad Ali during the opening ceremony three decades ago has become a historic landmark in their neighborhood. City Council member Michael Julian Bond called the decision to move the iconic cauldron “egregious” “This is a wrong-headed idea and should definitely be reconsidered,” he said Monday. “We need this to remain where it is … forever.” While there are plans to relocate the cauldron, the Olympic bridge and tower would remain in place. In a news release last week, Georgia State said it would “work to enhance the remaining structure to celebrate the deeply intertwined legacies of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, Georgia State and the Summerhill community.”