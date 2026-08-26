Georgianomics: It’s money

That tariff return figure is striking when over the weekend, the U.S. put into place new 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods after trade talks broke down.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed to retaliate, stating that Canada is now “at war” with the U.S. Then on Monday, Trump said he’d enact 50% tariffs on more Canadian goods starting Jan. 1, including automobiles, vehicle parts and steel.
Georgia impact: Canada is the top global market for Georgia-made exports, totaling $6.8 billion in 2025, according to data compiled by the state Department of Economic Development. Georgians also buy a lot of Canadian goods, totaling more than $6.5 billion last year.
Each week, a different member of the team will be the anchor writer of the Georgianomics newsletter. Let’s get to know Business Editor Scott Trubey:
I’ve been the AJC’s leader for business, climate and environment coverage since April 2022. I joined the AJC in July 2010 and I’ve covered banking, commercial real estate and had a stint on the AJC investigative team. I’m a graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications and I’ve been a reporter covering local news, government and business at newspapers in Augusta and Atlanta.
Scott Trubey, senior business editor, speaks during The AJC Top Leaders event at the Cox Enterprises headquarters, Thursday, October 10, 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Fun fact: In my first reporting job, a fire department nicknamed me “Torch” after my clothes and a shoe ignited while covering a brush fire. (In my defense, I told I was in the “safe zone.”) 🔥
Next week’s author is Mirtha Donastorg.
4: Face off
This is a rendering of a planned redevelopment of North Point Mall in Alpharetta by Jamestown and New York Life. It is centered around a 20,000-seat arena large enough to support a NHL franchise if one were announced for the Atlanta area. (Courtesy of Jamestown)
585,000: The planned restaurant and retail square footage, more than double The Battery.
750,000: The planned office square footage. That’s more office space than is currently under construction in all of metro Atlanta right now but less than half the office space the Atlanta Braves control.
It speaks to how entertainment districts outside stadiums could be evolving.
5: From clerk to key exec 🚂
Norfolk Southern's Chief Mechanical Officer Dianne Barnett poses for a portrait at the Norfolk Southern building in Atlanta on July 29, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
What track do you take to go from clerk to a key executive at a Fortune 500 company?
It’s the path that Dianne Barnett has taken through her career at Norfolk Southern, where she recently was named chief mechanical officer. A big part of her job is improving rail safety, the AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi reports.
The visit got the Georgianomics team thinking: what is the business case for the Wienermobile?
The challenge: Corporate parent Kraft Heinz acknowledges that it isn’t expecting to grow the market share of an age-old brand like Oscar Mayer. “Where we aim to hold (market) share — in brands like Oscar Mayer and Maxwell House — we are spending to defend,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Steve Cahillane during a conference call on the company’s financial results this month.
Impact: In its entry for the 2020 Shorty Awards in digital and social media, Oscar Mayer’s ad agency at the time, McGarryBowen, said the Wienermobiles made 4.7 billion media impressions, including on “The Today Show” and “Good Morning America,” along with an 80% increase in social media impressions and a 79% increase in engagements, according to McGarryBowen.
Pam Shipley, a former president of Kaiser Permanente Georgia and a past C-suite executive with Centene Corp. and Atlanta-based Sharecare, has been named the CEO of AArete, the Chicago-based management and technology consulting firm said.