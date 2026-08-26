Business Georgianomics: It’s money First edition includes $1.5B refunds, import taxes and hockey

By J. Scott Trubey 17 minutes ago Share

Welcome to the very first issue of Georgianomics, the AJC’s newsletter reporting on the businesses, people and ideas shaping the unique economy here in Georgia. I’m Scott Trubey, the AJC’s senior editor for business, climate and environment coverage. Highlights for this week include: Tariff refunds 💸

A Battery for Alpharetta? 🏒

The business case for the Wienermobile 🌭 Time is money, so, let’s hit it. 1: Tariff refunds Home Depot employees restock portable generators as customers shop in preparation for a possible winter storm on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down certain of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, big companies, including name brands from Georgia, have made demands for their money back. The AJC’s Amy Wenk found Georgia public companies are seeking or have recouped more than $1.5 billion in tariff refunds. That figure doesn’t include the refunds sought by private companies.

What some of Georgia’s biggest names have sought or are receiving in refunds: Home Depot : $730 million

: $730 million UPS : $500 million

: $500 million Newell Brands : $126 million

: $126 million Carter’s : $132 million

: $132 million Floor & Decor: $87 million 💰 Economics 101: Tariffs are import taxes levied on goods that cross a border, and are typically paid by the entity importing the product or the end buyer of the good. Amy reports the owners of smaller companies she talked to expressed frustration with the government’s refund process. And there’s really no way for consumers to get back the taxes they’ve paid.

If you run a business and need information about filing for a tariff refund, the government’s information page is here.

🔍 READ MORE: Georgia’s biggest companies seek more than $1.5 billion in tariff refunds Not signed up yet? Why wait? Get Georgianomics in your inbox each Wednesday. And keep scrolling for more news. 2. More tariffs, eh? That tariff return figure is striking when over the weekend, the U.S. put into place new 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods after trade talks broke down. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed to retaliate, stating that Canada is now “at war” with the U.S. Then on Monday, Trump said he’d enact 50% tariffs on more Canadian goods starting Jan. 1, including automobiles, vehicle parts and steel. Georgia impact: Canada is the top global market for Georgia-made exports, totaling $6.8 billion in 2025, according to data compiled by the state Department of Economic Development. Georgians also buy a lot of Canadian goods, totaling more than $6.5 billion last year.

🔍 READ MORE: Canada’s prime minister promises retaliatory tariffs as negotiations with the U.S. falter 3: Meet the editor Each week, a different member of the team will be the anchor writer of the Georgianomics newsletter. Let’s get to know Business Editor Scott Trubey: I’ve been the AJC’s leader for business, climate and environment coverage since April 2022. I joined the AJC in July 2010 and I’ve covered banking, commercial real estate and had a stint on the AJC investigative team. I’m a graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications and I’ve been a reporter covering local news, government and business at newspapers in Augusta and Atlanta. Scott Trubey, senior business editor, speaks during The AJC Top Leaders event at the Cox Enterprises headquarters, Thursday, October 10, 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Fun fact: In my first reporting job, a fire department nicknamed me “Torch” after my clothes and a shoe ignited while covering a brush fire. (In my defense, I told I was in the “safe zone.”) 🔥

Next week’s author is Mirtha Donastorg. 4: Face off This is a rendering of a planned redevelopment of North Point Mall in Alpharetta by Jamestown and New York Life. It is centered around a 20,000-seat arena large enough to support a NHL franchise if one were announced for the Atlanta area. (Courtesy of Jamestown) Alpharetta City Council early Tuesday morning approved a rezoning to allow a live-work-play community like The Battery Atlanta around a future 20,000-seat arena at North Point Mall if, and it’s still a big if, the NHL awards the mall’s owner an expansion franchise, the AJC’s Zachary Hansen reports. The North Point group will now face off with a rival with a similar proposal in Forsyth County. That gives the NHL some leverage, if they pick metro Atlanta. By the numbers: The Atlanta Braves created the modern local blueprint for the stadium-adjacent mixed-use project. So how does this North Point proposal compare to The Battery?

1,385: The maximum number of apartments, more than twice what the Braves have in Cobb County. 585,000: The planned restaurant and retail square footage, more than double The Battery. 750,000: The planned office square footage. That’s more office space than is currently under construction in all of metro Atlanta right now but less than half the office space the Atlanta Braves control. It speaks to how entertainment districts outside stadiums could be evolving. 5: From clerk to key exec 🚂 Norfolk Southern's Chief Mechanical Officer Dianne Barnett poses for a portrait at the Norfolk Southern building in Atlanta on July 29, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) What track do you take to go from clerk to a key executive at a Fortune 500 company? It’s the path that Dianne Barnett has taken through her career at Norfolk Southern, where she recently was named chief mechanical officer. A big part of her job is improving rail safety, the AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi reports.