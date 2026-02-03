Business More than 200 people will be laid off as plant closes south of Atlanta Continental Tire is shutting down a plant in Barnesville whose history stretches back to the 19th century. Continental Tire in Barnesville, about 60 miles south of Atlanta, is laying off 235 people and closing by the end of the year — marking the end of a nearly 40-year chapter at a historic mill. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A textile plant in Barnesville, about 60 miles south of Atlanta, is laying off 235 people and closing by the end of the year — marking the end of a nearly 40-year chapter at a historic mill. Continental Tire The Americas said it would lay off all its employees at Aldora Mills, its Lamar County facility, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification it filed with the state at the end of January. The company, which is headquartered in South Carolina, is a subsidiary of Germany-based Continental AG.

The layoffs won’t happen all at once, according to the notice. They will be spread across four rounds, in March, April, June and December. The move comes after Continental announced in November it would shut down the plant by the end of 2026. “The decision to discontinue operations at the Aldora Mills plant follows a comprehensive business review to safeguard the company’s profitability, competitiveness, and business performance in the Americas region,” the company said in a statement at the time. “The plant has not been cost competitive for many years despite continuous turnaround efforts. In addition, ongoing changes in global market dynamics and supply chains have made it necessary to take this decision.”

Continental acquired the plant in 1988, but the facility's history stretches back to 1888, when it was originally a cotton mill, according to the Barnesville-Lamar Industrial Development Authority. The authority is helping to market the facility, saying "the plant is currently being readied for a new purpose or manufacturer."