Coca-Cola will reorganize its workforce in 2026. It starts with 75 layoffs.

Beverage giant to lay off 75 Atlanta-based workers at the end of February, according to public notice.

Beverage giant to lay off 75 Atlanta-based workers at the end of February, according to public notice.

Coca-Cola announced Tuesday in a public notice it will lay off 75 workers at its Atlanta headquarters on Feb. 28. The round of job cuts will “support the company’s next chapter of growth,” according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing , also known as a WARN notice.

One of Atlanta’s most iconic companies will start the new year by laying off dozens of workers as part of a wider reorganization effort.

The beverage giant, which ranked 97th on the Fortune 500 list for 2025, said it plans to reorganize its workforce throughout next year. Coca-Cola spokesperson Scott Leith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution some jobs are being eliminated and others will be added, saying, “The overall number of changes will be determined over time, as this is an ongoing process.”

“We’re evolving our organization to unlock growth we see ahead,” Leith said in a statement. “This is something we’ve been doing steadily, and it is something we will continue to do. It’s vital to ensure our organization is built to meet changing consumer needs, including adapting alongside the rapid developments in technology and innovation.”

The layoffs were first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The WARN notice doesn’t say what job titles will be affected.

Lisa Chang, executive vice president and global chief people office for Coca-Cola, wrote in a WARN letter that “workforce reductions will occur in phases or waves over the coming months.” To trigger a WARN notice, at least 50 employees or a third of a company’s workforce must be impacted by employment changes.