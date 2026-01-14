Business

Coca-Cola reshuffles leadership team as new CEO readies for role

The beverage giant announces its first chief digital officer and other changes.
Coca-Cola says the personnel changes will “bring the business closer to consumers and enable faster technology adoption.” (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

As a new CEO steps in at Coca-Cola, the beverage giant is reorganizing its leadership team and adding a new position centered around its digital strategy.

Incoming CEO Henrique Braun will take the reins of the Atlanta-based company March 31. He succeeds James Quincey, who will become executive board chair.

The same day, several executives will take new or expanded roles, a move Coca-Cola says will “bring the business closer to consumers and enable faster technology adoption.”

It’s fairly common for new CEOs to reshape their leadership teams.

Sedef Salingan Sahin, who joined Coca-Cola in 2003, will become the company’s first chief digital officer, reporting to Braun. She will take over the responsibilities from John Murphy, president and chief financial officer.

Sahin currently serves as president of the company’s Eurasia and Middle East operating unit.

“Sedef’s proven leadership will help shape how we digitalize the enterprise end-to-end,” Braun said in an announcement, adding she will spend the next several months assessing digital teams across the company.

Sedef Salingan Sahin will become Coca-Cola's first chief digital officer. (Courtesy of Coca-Cola)
Chief Marketing Officer Manolo Arroyo will take customer and commercial leadership responsibilities off Murphy’s plate, gaining him a new title. Arroyo will become executive vice president and chief marketing and customer commercial officer.

Murphy will continue to serve as president and chief financial officer, overseeing global strategy, corporate development, investor relations and other areas, according to the announcement.

Coca-Cola said it is also creating two new groupings to “enhance focus” on markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with Sanket Ray and Claudia Lorenzo named to new roles, reporting to Braun.

“These changes are intended to help equip our organization to handle the dynamic conditions we are seeing in markets around the world,” Braun said in the announcement.

“Sanket and Claudia bring deep regional experience and established leadership, which will be critical as we seek to tap into the immense growth potential we see across the markets they will lead,” he said.

Lastly, Head of Investor Relations Robin Halpern has been named Braun’s incoming chief of staff.

Coca-Cola is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full year results Feb. 10.

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

