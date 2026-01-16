Business Seeing more new Porsche cars around Atlanta? There’s a reason. German automaker with North American headquarters in Atlanta sets record in 2025 for U.S. sales. Customers visit the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Porsche's American headquarters are in Atlanta, on a campus that also includes the experience center. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

In Porsche’s 75 years selling sports cars in America, it never sold more new vehicles than in 2025. The German luxury automaker, which has its North American headquarters in Atlanta, set a sales record by delivering 76,219 new vehicles last year, the company announced Friday. The growth was led by an 8% uptick in sales for Macan models of crossover SUVs, which represent more than a third of Porsche’s annual sales.

Macan is sold in both conventional gasoline and all-electric powertrains. RELATED How Porsche’s North American HQ and test track have reshaped Atlanta’s Southside The annual record, which Porsche achieved by selling 52 more vehicles than 2024, caps off the best year for new U.S. auto sales since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. The 2024 Porsche Macan EV. The company's record 2025 sales were fueled by the popularity of the Macan. (Courtesy of Porsche) “Driven by the loyalty and enthusiasm of our customers for the incredible cars we offer, we have achieved stability and even growth to set a record in a market that experienced profound change in 2025,” Timo Resch, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in a news release.

Overall U.S. auto sales increased 2% in 2025, defying disruptions and global trade shake-ups. The fourth quarter, however, saw new car sales dip, especially for electric vehicles after the Trump administration ended federal consumer EV tax credits in September.

RELATED Mercedes-Benz USA exec: AI is ‘changing the way that we do everything’ Porsche saw sales decline by more than 13% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2024. Industry experts widely predict a softer 2026 as tariffs, inflation and economic uncertainty weighs on consumers. EVs are also likely to face a difficult sales year without the federal tax credit. “Our 2026 forecast reflects a slowing market, but still a good one,” Jeremy Robb, interim chief economist at Cox Automotive, wrote in an analysis predicting a 2.4% decrease in sales for 2026. “While we’re expecting most sales metrics to be lower compared to 2025, the expected declines are modest.” Cox Automotive is owned by Cox Enterprises, which also owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Porsche has sold cars stateside since 1950, but its journey to Atlanta was more recent.