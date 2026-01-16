Business

Seeing more new Porsche cars around Atlanta? There’s a reason.

German automaker with North American headquarters in Atlanta sets record in 2025 for U.S. sales.
Customers visit the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Porsche's American headquarters are in Atlanta, on a campus that also includes the experience center. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Customers visit the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Porsche's American headquarters are in Atlanta, on a campus that also includes the experience center. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

In Porsche’s 75 years selling sports cars in America, it never sold more new vehicles than in 2025.

The German luxury automaker, which has its North American headquarters in Atlanta, set a sales record by delivering 76,219 new vehicles last year, the company announced Friday. The growth was led by an 8% uptick in sales for Macan models of crossover SUVs, which represent more than a third of Porsche’s annual sales.

Macan is sold in both conventional gasoline and all-electric powertrains.

RELATED
How Porsche’s North American HQ and test track have reshaped Atlanta’s Southside

The annual record, which Porsche achieved by selling 52 more vehicles than 2024, caps off the best year for new U.S. auto sales since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

The 2024 Porsche Macan EV. The company's record 2025 sales were fueled by the popularity of the Macan. (Courtesy of Porsche)
The 2024 Porsche Macan EV. The company's record 2025 sales were fueled by the popularity of the Macan. (Courtesy of Porsche)

“Driven by the loyalty and enthusiasm of our customers for the incredible cars we offer, we have achieved stability and even growth to set a record in a market that experienced profound change in 2025,” Timo Resch, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in a news release.

Overall U.S. auto sales increased 2% in 2025, defying disruptions and global trade shake-ups. The fourth quarter, however, saw new car sales dip, especially for electric vehicles after the Trump administration ended federal consumer EV tax credits in September.

RELATED
Mercedes-Benz USA exec: AI is ‘changing the way that we do everything’

Porsche saw sales decline by more than 13% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2024.

Industry experts widely predict a softer 2026 as tariffs, inflation and economic uncertainty weighs on consumers. EVs are also likely to face a difficult sales year without the federal tax credit.

“Our 2026 forecast reflects a slowing market, but still a good one,” Jeremy Robb, interim chief economist at Cox Automotive, wrote in an analysis predicting a 2.4% decrease in sales for 2026. “While we’re expecting most sales metrics to be lower compared to 2025, the expected declines are modest.”

Cox Automotive is owned by Cox Enterprises, which also owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Porsche has sold cars stateside since 1950, but its journey to Atlanta was more recent.

The automaker last year celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Atlanta experience center near Hapeville and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The campus, built on the site of a former Ford Motor Co. plant, includes its North American headquarters, two test tracks, a fine dining restaurant, a restoration facility and a gallery with classic Porsche cars.

RELATED
I found something unexpected on Porsche’s Atlanta test track: Redemption

Employing nearly 800 workers and hosting more than 540,000 visitors and test track participants, the center serves as one of the Southside’s largest employment centers and tourist attractions.

The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta has hosted more than 540,000 visitors and test track participants since its opening in 2015. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta has hosted more than 540,000 visitors and test track participants since its opening in 2015. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

In addition to new sales, Porsche said it sold a record 48,092 used vehicles through its certified pre-owned program.

Porsche next year will launch three new models in America — the 911 Turbo S sports car and all-electric models for the Cayenne SUV and Macan GTS.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

More Stories

The Latest

Costa Coffee potential sale

Coca-Cola reportedly halting sale of Costa Coffee

Delta’s latest elite frequent flyer changes reflect broader strategy

Coca-Cola reshuffles leadership team as new CEO readies for role

Keep Reading

China's car exports surged in 2025, but domestic demand slowed

At Detroit auto show, spotlight dims for EVs

GM hit with $6 billion in charges as EV incentives cut and emissions standards fade

Featured

Dickens neighborhood revitalization effort

Ponce City Market food hall turnover is strategic, developer says

Kemp redefines his legacy and looks ahead to a Capitol without him

Millions of student loan borrowers are delinquent. Lawsuit blames the feds.