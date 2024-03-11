BreakingNews
UPDATE | Fire guts MARTA bus; investigators search for cause
Metro Atlanta

Hapeville museum keeps memory of Ford Assembly plant alive in exhibit

Documents, a typewriter and Mercury Sable seat from the Hapeville Depot Museum's “Civil Rights and Workers Rights: An Exhibition of Hapeville’s Atlanta Assembly Plant” exhibit.

Credit: HAPEVILLE DEPOT MUSEUM

Credit: HAPEVILLE DEPOT MUSEUM

Documents, a typewriter and Mercury Sable seat from the Hapeville Depot Museum's “Civil Rights and Workers Rights: An Exhibition of Hapeville’s Atlanta Assembly Plant” exhibit.
By
1 hour ago

The Hapeville Depot Museum is launching an exhibit that will celebrate a piece of history dear to many residents across metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia.

“Civil Rights and Workers Rights: An Exhibition of Hapeville’s Atlanta Assembly Plant” takes a look at the Ford automotive facility in Hapeville, one of the city’s biggest and most influential employers.

“This was the employer in Hapeville,” said Samantha Singleton, the museum’s manager. “But it didn’t just employee people from Hapeville. It employed people from all over metro Atlanta and Georgia in general. This was a massive factory with thousands of workers.”

Operating from 1947 to 2006, the facility was the manufacturer of some of Ford’s best selling cars, including the Ford Taurus, Ford Thunderbird, Ford LTD, Mercury Sable and Mercury Marquis.

ajc.com

icon to expand image

But it also was a place where America’s evolution on race relations was reflected in the changes to its workforce. Jobs on the plant’s floor were initially offered only to white workers in the facility’s beginning. But Black employees were later welcomed, first to the janitorial services and later to the assembly line in the 60s during integration.

“It tells the story of 20th century America through an auto assembly plant,” Singleton said. “It’s the story of civil rights, worker’s rights, environmental history, labor history.”

The exhibit will include oral histories of former workers, documents, sound clips, worker uniforms and an 80′s-era TV playing videos from the factory floor. There will even be a Mercury Sable seat recovered from a junk yard.

“We were not afraid to get our hands dirty,” Singleton said. “Former workers loaned us objects, including uniforms, hats and commemorative pins. We have old steering wheels, chairs and documents. We want to make this as immersive as possible.”

Historian Kyle Stanton, the labor archive at Georgia State University and the Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center helped pull the exhibit together, she said.

The facility was closed during Ford’s “Way Forward” restructuring to boost overall revenue, Singleton said. Ford considered keeping the plant open if it could be expanded, but found it couldn’t add floors to the facility because of height restrictions from nearby Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It also could not expand horizontally because of Interstate 75 and surrounding highways, she said.

Porsche will open a second driver development track on April 1.

Credit: Bob Chapman

icon to expand image

Credit: Bob Chapman

The building was torn down after its closure and is now the home of the North American headquarters of German automaker Porsche.

“People don’t know that deeper story of how impactful this plant was,” Singleton said. “It’s interesting to learn that the year the plant closed it was ranked as the most productive automotive assembly plant in all of North America.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Georgia colleges weigh use of ACT, SAT test scores in admissions decisions4h ago

Separate crashes claim 4 lives, including child in Gwinnett County
1h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Ballots for Georgia’s primaries are set. Here’s who’s running
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Four years after COVID became real, the world’s more divided
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Four years after COVID became real, the world’s more divided
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

A divine night, sorta, for Black actors at the Oscars
44m ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Temps at or near freezing to start; 60s this afternoon
2h ago
Food prices leveling off, but the damage persists
22h ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps