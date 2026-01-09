Business Georgia, U.S. builders bullish on data centers. But economic fears grow. Contractors report overall ‘dampened’ expectations for 2026, citing tariffs, labor and economic concerns. Photo shows expansion construction site of QTS’s Atlanta Data Center Campus in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. QTS Mega Data Center campus, featuring its own on-site Georgia Power substations and direct fiber access to a wide variety of carrier alternatives. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia’s construction industry expects data centers to remain big business in 2026, but they’re less confident it’ll be a banner year to build just about anything else. Construction companies here and across the U.S. reported “dampened” optimism for the new year as they grapple with the impacts of tariffs, costs of building materials, the effects of stepped-up immigration enforcement on labor and broad economic concerns, according to an industry survey released Thursday. Commissioned by the Associated General Contractors of America, the report found noticeably less confidence entering 2026 than last year.

The only bright spots where respondents reported more optimism were data centers and power infrastructure, projects that have dominated Georgia's development pipeline in recent years. Early indications are those types of projects feeding the artificial intelligence race won't slow down in 2026. But economic headwinds and federal policy changes have introduced uncertainty elsewhere, bringing other types of projects into question. "While there are pockets of optimism in select private-sector markets, contractors' overall sentiment has dampened notably compared to last year," said Jeffrey Shoaf, CEO of AGC. "One reason for their lowered expectations is that contractors are increasingly worried about the broader economy, the possibility of a recession and the outlook for materials costs." New homes are seen under construction in the Auburn Glen community in Dacula in September 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

In partnership with construction software firm Sage, AGC polled 951 respondents across the country, including 27 in Georgia. Responses were collected from Nov. 4 through Dec. 15.

The 2025 survey found only two project types — private office and retail — where confidence had waned, meaning they expected the dollar value of projects to bid on to decrease. That increased to five for 2026, adding lodging and both K-12 and higher education projects. The 2020s have been a whirlwind for the construction industry. The COVID-19 pandemic upended the office market but created unprecedented demand for new warehouse space. The shift between the Biden and Trump administrations has also forced contractors and companies to keep their heads on a swivel, adjusting to changes in federal funding, tariffs, regulation and immigration enforcement. Photo shows construction site of entertainment district during an exclusive tour of Centennial Yards, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Despite hand-wringing over some of those changes, industry leaders said many construction projects persevere and are in a better place than during the height of the pandemic.

"None of it is like it was post-COVID," said Arch C. Willingham IV, president of Tennessee-based T.U. Parks Construction, which also has projects in Georgia and Alabama. "Owners are still cautious, but they're still spending," he continued. "You see it in their faces, but they still sign the contract." Construction equipment moves up and down on a site that will be the future home of ServerFarm's new Data Center in Covington on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. They have proposed bringing their own fleet of generators on-site to supply power. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Overall, the possibility of an economic slowdown or recession ranked as the year's most significant concern, according to the report. Despite the decline in sentiment, 39% of respondents said their backlog is larger than it was a year ago, while 30% say their backlog is smaller. The Trump administration's tariff campaign has rippled through the construction industry for months, with 40% of respondents saying it led to increased bid prices. More than a third said they passed on most or all of the increased cost of tariffs to project owners, meaning price hikes likely trickled down further to tenants. Only 24% of respondents said tariffs did not affect their business.