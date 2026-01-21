Flying without Real ID will soon cost you. What it means for Atlanta travelers.

The state Department of Driver Services said last year that 99.9% of valid Georgia licenses and IDs are already covered. ID cards with a black or gold star in the upper right corner are compliant.
TSA’s Georgia State Director Michael Donnelly said last week, “This is really an opportunity to ensure that we carry out a critical security step in our multilayered approach to verify the passenger’s identity.”
Nationwide, 94% of travelers are flying with acceptable forms of ID, according to TSA. Georgia’s rate is 93.1%.
Starting Feb. 1, those still flying without a Real ID will have to pay $45 to do so, the Transportation Security Administration says. (Arvin Temkar/AJC FILE)
The ones traveling without the documentation are people who “don’t have — or didn’t bring — a Real ID, a U.S. Passport, passport card or any of the other 20 acceptable forms of ID that they can use,” TSA spokesman Daniel Velez added.
“Some of them maybe left it at home … others just don’t have anything.”
Some passengers could also be undocumented immigrants, Velez said. He said the agency does not keep statistics on non-Real ID compliant travelers.
The $45 feeis to cover the costs of manually verifying passengers’ identities. That cost up until now has been absorbed by taxpayers, he said.
Travelers will be asked to use a phone or computer at the checkpoint to pay the fee online and show a receipt, which is valid for a 10-day travel period. It could add 15 to 30 minutes to a journey, he estimated, but passengers can also save time by paying in advance online.
The federal Real ID Act, passed in 2005, laid out requirements for all state-issued IDs to feature additional security measures, initially with a 2008 effective date.
The idea came from the 9/11 Commission, which recommended stricter driver’s license security measures.
Because of state backlogs and the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline was pushed out repeatedly until last year.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.