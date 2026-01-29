Business 800-bed student housing project progresses at Morehouse, Spelman colleges The project is slated to provide more student accommodations near housing-strapped HBCUs following growth in enrollment. This is a rendering of a proposed student housing project for Morehouse and Spelman colleges at 850 West End Ave. SW. (Courtesy of Radnor Property Group)

A large project promising to house hundreds of students at two of Atlanta’s historically Black colleges has lined up its financing and will soon prepare for construction. A development group selected by Morehouse and Spelman colleges received approval Tuesday from a Fulton County board to access federal bond financing to build an 800-bed student housing project. The Development Authority of Fulton County approved nearly $144.5 million in federal revenue bonds to help finance the project by Madrone-MS Student Housing I LLC.

Located at 850 West End Ave. SW across from Morehouse’s B.T. Harvey Stadium, the development is designed to address a lack of student housing options near Atlanta’s cluster of HBCUs. Nick Allen, partner and director of Radnor Property Group, will build the project and said Morehouse and Spelman have quickly outgrown their on-campus housing stock. “The colleges have experienced some pretty exciting enrollment growth, about 25%, over the past five years,” Allen told the DAFC board. “That has amounted to over 1,100 additional students that are heading to (those) campuses every day.” The LLC helming the project is affiliated with Pennsylvania-based Radnor and California-based Madrone Community Development Foundation, a nonprofit specializing in education and government projects. The property is owned in a joint partnership between Morehouse and Spelman, which selected the development team through a request for proposals.