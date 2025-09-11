Delta sees ‘steady improvement’ in high-end travel this fall

Delta Air Lines celebrates its 100 year anniversary on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the Delta Flight Museum. The company had expected its centennial would coincide with its most profitable year in history. While tariffs and dampened travel demand upended those plans, the company has reaffirmed its profitability and revenue guidance for the rest of the year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Company says its premium consumers are emerging from the year’s earlier wave of uncertainty, while low-income customers still struggle.

Company says its premium consumers are emerging from the year’s earlier wave of uncertainty, while low-income customers still struggle.

“We’re seeing very strong domestic corporate demand into the fall, which we’re very excited about,” Delta President Glen Hauenstein said during an investor presentation Thursday.

The company on Thursday reaffirmed its expected revenue and profits for the year, because of strong corporate and high-end leisure travel demand for the rest of 2025 — even as inflation and job layoffs have been on the rise .

Five months after Delta Air Lines backpedaled its predicted record profitability for this year following tariffs’ effects on the economy, company leaders say things have stabilized.

The company on Thursday reaffirmed its expected revenue and profits for the year, because of strong corporate and high-end leisure travel demand for the rest of 2025 — even as inflation and job layoffs have been on the rise .

Five months after Delta Air Lines backpedaled its predicted record profitability for this year following tariffs’ effects on the economy, company leaders say things have stabilized.

Delta’s revenue from cheaper fares in the main cabin remains down as low-income consumers continue to struggle, he said, but the company is making enough from its premium customers to offset that. Atlanta-based Delta had its “highest post-pandemic corporate sales number for any day in any week in September,” he said. High-end leisure travel is also doing “incredibly well” in the fall as October becomes something of a peak month. Delta’s revenue from cheaper fares in the main cabin remains down as low-income consumers continue to struggle, he said, but the company is making enough from its premium customers to offset that. Atlanta-based Delta had its “highest post-pandemic corporate sales number for any day in any week in September,” he said. High-end leisure travel is also doing “incredibly well” in the fall as October becomes something of a peak month.

Consumer confidence has been on a journey this year, the carrier’s Chief Financial Officer Dan Janki explained.

“It was one of those years where (consumers) started with a lot of confidence,” he said. “We saw the step back in late spring, and you saw that erosion in both consumer and corporate confidence.”