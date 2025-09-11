Delta sees ‘steady improvement’ in high-end travel this fall

While Delta’s target demographic — households making more than $100,000 — seems to be spending on air travel, lower-income consumers are not, Hauenstein said.
“There’s a lot of consternation... at the bottom end for the consumer who’s lost income relative to inflation,” or is dealing with the effects of higher interest rates or student loan payments, he said.
“They’ve been under a lot of stress,” and as a result, low-cost carriers are “not doing as well as the companies that cater to a higher income bracket” like Delta, he noted.
Spirit Airlines last month filed for bankruptcy for the second time in a year and is cutting service to 12 cities as a result.
Delta plans to increase its percentage of premium seats next year to a “record” level as a continuation of its high-income consumer strategy, Hauenstein said. Its main cabin domestic seats will be flat to slightly down next year, he said.
