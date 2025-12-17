He helped make Delta a ‘premium’ airline. Now he’s stepping down.

The architect behind Delta Air Lines’ global network and its push to be a “premium” airline is retiring.
Delta’s president of nearly a decade, Glen Hauenstein, is stepping down Feb. 28, the company announced Wednesday.
A new president is not being named.
Instead, 35-year Delta veteran and Senior Vice President Joe Esposito will take on a new role as chief commercial officer overseeing network planning, revenue management, sales and loyalty, CEO Ed Bastian said in a release.
While less publicly visible than Bastian, Hauenstein, who joined Delta in 2005, is credited with leading the Atlanta-based carrier through a two-decade strategy of becoming an international, “premium” airline.
“Glen and his teams have been central to building our global network, driving our revenue premium, and establishing Delta as the top choice for travelers seeking premium experiences,” Bastian wrote in a memo to employees.
Company leaders have touted this strategy as their key to topping the industry in profitability.
Hauenstein is retiring from aviation, though he will remain at Delta through 2026 as a consultant.
He came to Delta in 2005 after roles at Alitalia and Continental Airlines.
Bastian wrote that Hauenstein’s work has been central to the way Delta has “evolved over two decades to become the airline of choice for travelers who want to invest in great experiences in the air and on the ground.”
“And his focus on building diverse, durable revenue sources has generated financial results that are second to none, year after year.”