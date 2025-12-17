Business He helped make Delta a ‘premium’ airline. Now he’s stepping down. Longtime Delta President Glen Hauenstein plans to retire in February, the company announced. Delta’s president of nearly a decade, Glen Hauenstein, is stepping down Feb. 28, the company announced Wednesday. (AJC 2017)

The architect behind Delta Air Lines’ global network and its push to be a “premium” airline is retiring. Delta’s president of nearly a decade, Glen Hauenstein, is stepping down Feb. 28, the company announced Wednesday.

A new president is not being named. Instead, 35-year Delta veteran and Senior Vice President Joe Esposito will take on a new role as chief commercial officer overseeing network planning, revenue management, sales and loyalty, CEO Ed Bastian said in a release. While less publicly visible than Bastian, Hauenstein, who joined Delta in 2005, is credited with leading the Atlanta-based carrier through a two-decade strategy of becoming an international, "premium" airline.

“Glen and his teams have been central to building our global network, driving our revenue premium, and establishing Delta as the top choice for travelers seeking premium experiences,” Bastian wrote in a memo to employees.