Business More layoffs to hit packaging sector with closure of Atlanta area plant Smurfit Westrock will cut more than 50 workers as the facility in the city of South Fulton shutters early next year. Smurfit Westrock, which has its U.S. operations in Sandy Springs, makes a range of paper-based packaging products. (Courtesy of Smurfit Westrock)

A global packaging manufacturer plans to close an Atlanta-area plant, eliminating the jobs of more than 50 workers. Smurfit Westrock, which has its U.S. headquarters in Sandy Springs, will shut down a corrugated food service packaging plant, the company confirmed Tuesday. The plant is located in the city of South Fulton off Fulton Industrial Boulevard, about 15 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

Georgia is a major player in an often overlooked industry — the packaging that’s used to carry goods sold on store shelves. The packaging sector in Georgia has been under strain as makers of paper-based materials have worked to streamline operations and become more efficient. The plant closure will result in 55 layoffs, with separations set for early January. The company detailed the job cuts in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with state officials Nov. 10. Smurfit Westrock makes a range of paper-based packaging. Its food service products include pizza boxes, to-go containers and bakery boxes. RELATED Fortune 500 packaging giant to keep metro Atlanta HQ after $20B merger New tariff policies and weakening consumer demand have challenged the packaging industry this year. More than 1,000 packaging manufacturing layoffs were announced in October across the U.S., according to trade publication Packaging Dive.

Georgia took a hit in August when paper products giant International Paper said it would close its Savannah-area plants, affecting 1,100 workers.

A Smurfit Westrock spokesperson said the Atlanta plant closure is “part of ongoing optimization.” Smurfit Westrock was formed last year through a $20 billion international merger. Sandy Springs-based Westrock in July 2024 combined with Dublin, Ireland-based Smurfit Kappa. The company’s global headquarters is in Dublin. Since the merger, Smurfit Westrock has let go of more than 4,500 people, Anthony Smurfit, group president and CEO, said on an October earnings call. He also said the company has announced the closure of a California corrugated facility, along with eight others. It’s an effort “to right size the business by closing down inefficient or loss-making operations,” Smurfit said on the call.