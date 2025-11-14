Business Design firm chosen to turn Midtown Atlanta eyesore into high-profile park Midtown Alliance spearheads effort to turn rare undeveloped 4-acre plot into urban green space. The undeveloped lot at 98 14th St. is slated to be redeveloped into a public greenspace area. In November 2025, the Midtown Alliance selected Field Operations to design the project. (Courtesy of Midtown Alliance)

The look and feel of a planned public park in Atlanta’s largest high-rise district is soon going to take form. New York-based Field Operations was selected Wednesday to helm the design work of the 4-acre project at 98 14th St., a derelict plot known as one of Midtown’s biggest eyesores. The property is owned by the Midtown Improvement District and overseen by the Midtown Alliance, which is tasked with developing the property.

Midtown borders Atlanta’s beloved Piedmont Park, but the high-rise business and residential district only has about 1.1 acres of permanently protected green space. Mary Pat Matheson, Midtown Alliance board chair and CEO of the Atlanta Botanical Garden, said Field Operations is the right firm to envision expanding the neighborhood’s public space offerings. RELATED Developer of Midtown’s naked tower says work could soon restart “Great cities are defined by exceptional experiences in the public realm,” she said in a news release. “We’ve found the ideal partners to help bring this vision to life — creating an iconic public space that will become a landmark destination for everyone in our city.” The undeveloped lot at 98 14th St. is slated to be redeveloped into a public greenspace area. In November 2025, the Midtown Alliance selected Field Operations to design the project. (Courtesy of Midtown Alliance) The unkempt property sunken beneath Midtown’s skyscrapers may not seem like much, but developers have long had big dreams for it. The site was once envisioned for a new symphony hall and later for high-rise condo towers called Opus Place that never came to fruition.

The Midtown Alliance announced its park plans in March. Two months later, the Midtown Improvement District paid $46 million to acquire the property, kick-starting a public call for development partners.

The undeveloped lot at 98 14th St. is slated to be redeveloped into a public greenspace area. In November 2025, the Midtown Alliance selected Field Operations to design the project. (Courtesy of Midtown Alliance) Field Operations is the first to join the team. The company is known for working on New York’s High Line, Chicago’s Navy Pier and several other high-profile projects around the globe. Midtown Alliance selected Field Operations from a pool of nearly 50 submissions. RELATED Atlanta’s Stitch project is a go, despite federal cuts. It’ll look like this. The firm is tasked with developing concept designs, renderings and budgets, which the Midtown Alliance plans to unveil in the spring. Midtown Alliance also plans to launch a philanthropic capital campaign early next year to finance the project. In a community survey earlier this year, Midtown residents laid out several design ideas for the park. Those include an expansive tree canopy, a flexible performance stage, a pavilion, art installation, food and beverage spaces, water features, walking paths and lawns. The undeveloped lot at 98 14th St. is slated to be redeveloped into a public greenspace area. In November 2025, the Midtown Alliance selected Field Operations to design the project. (Courtesy of Midtown Alliance)