Animal vaccine-maker announces $600M expansion to metro Atlanta factory

A company that makes vaccines for pets and other animals is expanding its factory in metro Atlanta, increasing drug-making capacities and adding 100 jobs.
New Jersey-based Zoetis said it is investing $600 million to revamp its Douglasville facility. Construction and renovation work is already about 70% finished, with completion expected in 2029, the company said.
The project, which local leaders supported with a property tax break, aims to further bolster Zoetis’ vaccine output from its Southeastern hub.
“Our investment in the new state-of-the-art Atlanta facility marks a pivotal moment in our journey to advance animal health,” Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis, said in a news release.
This is a rendering of Zoetis' expanded manufacturing facility, which is at 7705 Staples Drive in Douglasville. (Courtesy of Zoetis)
Zoetis purchased the site at 7705 Staples Drive in 2023, saying at the time it would invest $100 million into the facility. The plant produces monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for veterinary use, including its flagship Cytopoint injection that treats allergic dermatitis.
On Aug. 5, 2024, the Douglasville City Council approved an incentive package to recruit Zoetis’ expansion, providing an undisclosed amount of property tax savings over a 10-year period. In exchange, Zoetis would need to hit certain investment and employment metrics.
While construction takes place through 2029, the company will pay nearly $568,000 as part of a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT agreement. From 2030 to 2036, the company’s tax liability will increase from 10% of its value to 60%. Once the abatement is over, Zoetis will pay its full property tax value.
A Zoetis spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the company has “no details on incentives at this time.”
The company cited Atlanta’s connectivity, the world’s busiest airport, the region’s talent pool and its existing facility as factors in why it chose to expand in Douglasville.
Construction to expand Zoetis' animal vaccine manufacturing facility in Douglasville is already 70% complete but will not be finished until 2029, the company said. (Courtesy of Zoetis)
“By expanding our capabilities here, we’re not only driving innovation but also reaffirming our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers, who count on us for breakthrough solutions that support the health and well-being of pets everywhere,” Peck said.
Zoetis operates nine manufacturing sites across seven states, employing more than 2,700 workers. About 60% of the company’s global manufacturing is in the U.S. The company said it has invested $1.7 billion in U.S. manufacturing since 2017 and expects to increase that figure to $3 billion by 2031.
The Douglasville expansion will also serve as a proving ground for new manufacturing technologies, such as virtual reality training and other efforts to increase production line efficiency. Successes will be adopted into Zoetis’ other manufacturing sites.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
