Business Animal vaccine-maker announces $600M expansion to metro Atlanta factory Douglasville manufacturing plant’s expansion slated to add more than 100 jobs when completed in 2029. This is a rendering of Zoetis' expanded Douglasville manufacturing facility, which will produce vaccines for veterinary use. It's expected to open in 2029. (Courtesy of Zoetis)

A company that makes vaccines for pets and other animals is expanding its factory in metro Atlanta, increasing drug-making capacities and adding 100 jobs. New Jersey-based Zoetis said it is investing $600 million to revamp its Douglasville facility. Construction and renovation work is already about 70% finished, with completion expected in 2029, the company said.

The project, which local leaders supported with a property tax break, aims to further bolster Zoetis' vaccine output from its Southeastern hub. "Our investment in the new state-of-the-art Atlanta facility marks a pivotal moment in our journey to advance animal health," Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis, said in a news release. This is a rendering of Zoetis' expanded manufacturing facility, which is at 7705 Staples Drive in Douglasville. (Courtesy of Zoetis) Zoetis purchased the site at 7705 Staples Drive in 2023, saying at the time it would invest $100 million into the facility. The plant produces monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for veterinary use, including its flagship Cytopoint injection that treats allergic dermatitis.

On Aug. 5, 2024, the Douglasville City Council approved an incentive package to recruit Zoetis’ expansion, providing an undisclosed amount of property tax savings over a 10-year period. In exchange, Zoetis would need to hit certain investment and employment metrics.

While construction takes place through 2029, the company will pay nearly $568,000 as part of a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT agreement. From 2030 to 2036, the company’s tax liability will increase from 10% of its value to 60%. Once the abatement is over, Zoetis will pay its full property tax value. For brokering the deal, the city’s development authority will earn a fee of $662,500. A Zoetis spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the company has “no details on incentives at this time.” The company cited Atlanta’s connectivity, the world’s busiest airport, the region’s talent pool and its existing facility as factors in why it chose to expand in Douglasville. Construction to expand Zoetis' animal vaccine manufacturing facility in Douglasville is already 70% complete but will not be finished until 2029, the company said. (Courtesy of Zoetis)