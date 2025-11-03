Business Amazon’s layoffs won’t hurt Atlanta’s largest landlord. But it is watching. Cousins Properties CEO says recent layoffs are not indicative of declining office needs and could prelude an uptick in demand. Amazon leases nearly 1.5 million square feet across five buildings owned by Cousins, including about 121,000 square feet in Buckhead’s Terminus complex. (Keizers/WikiMedia)

As an office landlord, seeing your largest tenant announce 14,000 layoffs is often a bad omen. But the CEO of Atlanta-based Cousins Properties, whose largest office tenant nationwide is Amazon, told investors Friday he’s not concerned about the e-commerce giant’s plans.

Colin Connolly, CEO and president of Cousins, said Amazon is one of many companies that vastly increased its workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic without increasing its office footprint. He said there’s actually opportunity for Amazon and its contemporaries to increase demand for office space even while laying off workers. “Amazon, who grew their headcount over the last five years by 750,000 people, had not signed a significant amount of (office) leasing along the way,” Connolly said Friday during a third-quarter investor call. “That’s representative of what we’re seeing from a lot of different companies, so I do think that there’s some runway there.” Colin Connolly (left), CEO of Cousins properties, with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right). Amazon leases nearly 1.5 million square feet across five buildings owned by Cousins. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Cousins owns and operates the largest office portfolio in metro Atlanta, and it’s a major real estate investment trust across the Sunbelt. It ended September with an 88.3% occupancy level across its roughly 21 million-square-foot portfolio.

Amazon leases nearly 1.5 million square feet across five buildings owned by Cousins, including about 121,000 square feet in Buckhead’s Terminus complex. The other leases are in the Austin and Phoenix markets.

Amazon announced last week its corporate worker layoff plans, citing a need to reduce bureaucracy and the growth of artificial intelligence. It fits a recent wave of Fortune 500 layoffs, including UPS and General Motors. RELATED UPS down 34,000 jobs in the last year amid shrinking of Amazon relationship Andy Jassy, president and CEO of Amazon, said Thursday on his company’s third-quarter call that the layoffs are not a sign that artificial intelligence will replace broad categories of white collar jobs. Instead, he said it’s part of a right sizing operation after rapid pandemic growth. “The (layoff) announcement that we made a few days ago was not really financially driven and it’s not even really AI-driven, not right now, at least,” Jassy said. “It really — it’s culture.” Amazon announced last week its corporate worker layoff plans, citing a need to reduce bureaucracy and the growth of artificial intelligence. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)