UPS down 34,000 jobs in the last year amid shrinking of Amazon relationship

But global trade is continuing to flow, even if it’s not coming through the U.S. as much as it used to.
“What we are seeing is a lot of growth outside the U.S.,” Chief Financial Officer Brian Dykes said. “Trade’s continuing to flow, but it’s not touching us as much as it was before.”
In a call Tuesday morning, company leaders told investors UPS is halfway through its six-quarter glide down of much of its Amazon business, which it previously announced would mean about 20,000 job cuts.
Its Amazon volume was down more than 21% compared with the third quarter of last year.
The company also announced a “preliminary agreement” with the U.S. Postal Service, Tomé said, to try to find a “win, win, win” deal to replace the prior agreement the two entities ended earlier this year. The company is “working through the details,” she said, and promised further clarity by the end of the year.
Despite the economic uncertainty of the year, Tomé said the company’s top 100 customers are forecasting “a good peak” season for the upcoming holidays and expect a “considerable surge in volume.”
Because of its network changes and increases in automation, the company intends to rely less on seasonal labor this year, she said. It expects 66% of its volumes in the fourth quarter to flow through automated systems, up from 63% last year.
Amazon has announced it plans to hire 250,000 full, part-time and seasonal workers across the country this holiday season.
