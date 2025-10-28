UPS down 34,000 jobs in the last year amid shrinking of Amazon relationship

The company says its customers predict a ‘good peak’ season, despite recent trade policy changes and economic uncertainty.

The Sandy Springs-based company has been doing so against the backdrop of immense changes to trade policy in recent months, including the end of the de minimis exemption that allowed parcels under $800 in value to skip customs.

“UPS is executing the most significant strategic shift in our company’s history. We’re focused on winning where it matters most,” CEO Carol Tomé told investors.

That total includes drivers who took an unprecedented voluntary retirement offer but is in addition to previously instituted cuts of about 14,000 management positions.

As UPS continues a multiyear change to its business model that includes a downsizing of its relationship with Amazon, it announced Tuesday it has closed 93 buildings this year and cut 34,000 operational jobs.

UPS bills itself as the world’s largest package delivery company; at the end of last year it had nearly 500,000 global employees.

Tomé said UPS is also one of the world's largest customs brokers and has seen a tenfold surge of daily customs entries since the changes took effect.

The company’s stock price, which had fallen to a five-year low last month, rebounded Tuesday morning after the news its earnings per share had beat an average of analysts’ expectations.