Business Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern to file merger application by Dec. 1 The Atlanta railroad said it’s seen some loss of revenue to competitors since the merger news. A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls past the U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Clairton, Pa. Union Pacific plans to acquire Atlanta’s Norfolk Southern for $85 billion. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Executives at Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific trumpeted their enthusiasm about their proposed merger — and an ambitious timeline to turn in their hefty application to federal regulators in a matter of weeks. Speaking to investors Thursday morning, Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena said he's pushing to file the application to the Surface Transportation Board "before the first of December."

George said the company expects “the impact to grow in the fourth quarter and continue to be a challenge over the near and medium term.”

Vena addressed the situation in the Union Pacific call as well. “I truly am surprised that it took us announcing a merger for other people to say that they were going to do special moves and cooperate,” he said. A Union Pacific freight train idles on the track on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Red Rock, Ariz. Union Pacific has “an opportunity to put together a franchise with the great team over at Norfolk Southern,” CEO Jim Vena says. (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Norfolk Southern reported $711 million in profit for the quarter; Union Pacific — which has more than double the market value — reported $1.8 billion. And when answering questions from investors, both continued to make the case that together they could be even stronger. “Once the merger closes, we can provide attractive solutions for our customers, unlocking faster, more reliable service, streamline shipping experiences and expanded access across a unified coast to coast rail network,” George said.

Next year Union Pacific has "an opportunity to put together a franchise with the great team over at Norfolk Southern," Vena said. "They know what they have to do to generate cash and be able to run a really good railroad, so that we can show everybody what the combined railroad is going to look like to win." RELATED Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern report solid profits as they make their case for their merger George told investors that both companies need to go into the transaction "operating well" in order to "ensure a good foundation for integration." On Nov. 14 both companies will hold simultaneous shareholder votes to approve the deal. The White House earlier this year fired the board's lone opponent to the last railroad merger, Robert Primus. He has sued the administration over the termination he alleges was illegal.