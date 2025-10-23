See video police say shows ex-PSC candidate Durand take Georgia Power secrets

Hewitson said he went to the PSC’s executive secretary and asked to review the video tapes of the hearing room during that time.

The AJC obtained the video from the Public Service Commission through a Georgia Open Records Act request.

A video clip shows Durand entering the room, passing directly by Brandon Marzo, another Troutman attorney. Georgia Power’s regulatory affairs director is by the door talking with a PSC employee.

Durand walks over to one of the empty chairs in the front row, sets her purse down and picks it up again. She approaches one of the two tables where lawyers for Georgia Power and the PSC staff typically sit. The video shows her picking up a glossy covered booklet and then hastily returning it.

At this point, the video showed Marzo had left the room, but the other two people remained standing just feet from the double doors. Four people, including a Georgia Power spokesperson, are shown sitting in the back of the room, conversing or looking at their laptop computer.

As Durand walks over to the second table, a member of the PSC’s information technology team walks in and stands by the podium, apparently testing whether it is working. Durand briefly stands at the second table and then walks away.

The video shows Durand as she turns around, walks back to the table, and picks up a booklet that is lying face down, revealing another copy underneath.

In the video, she begins flipping through the pages and walks toward the door, pausing at times.

As Durand approaches the room’s double doors, she turns around and looks across the room, then faces the back of the room before the video appears to show her putting the notebook in her purse and leaving.

