Metro Atlanta Fortune 500 is keeping its HQ in Gwinnett. Here’s why.

Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s CEO , said the roughly 126,000-square-foot corporate campus off River Green Parkway has treated his company well, especially as a hub for cultivating a robust workforce.

The Fortune 500 tractor-maker and farm equipment juggernaut confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it recently resigned a lease for its Duluth headquarters, where it employs about 500 people.

“We get good access to talent here with (Georgia’s) university system,” he said. “And we can draw talent globally into this area.”

AGCO CEO Eric Hansotia said the company has signed a 15-year lease to stay at its Duluth headquarters because “We have good connectivity to farming in the area. … There’s a lot of advantages, and we’ve had good luck here.” (Jason Getz/AJC)

He said the building’s lease was coming up for renewal, prompting a reevaluation of the company’s office needs. He said the ground remains fertile in Gwinnett County, a decision that thrilled the area’s business leaders.

“The decision to maintain their current global and North American headquarters underscores the strength of our community as a hub for innovation, collaboration and economic growth,” Kevin Carmichael, senior vice president of economic development for Partnership Gwinnett, said in a statement.

AGCO signed a 15-year lease. Other terms were not disclosed.

The lease resigning comes amid a tumultuous time for metro Atlanta’s office market, which is still trying to replant stable roots after the onset of COVID-19 five years ago.

The pandemic prompted companies to rethink their workplace needs in a world where remote and hybrid work schedules had become commonplace. The Atlanta area has grappled with record amounts of vacant and unwanted office space since then, even though leasing momentum has begun to rebound in recent quarters as more companies are requiring workers to return to their desks. AGCO’s hybrid policy includes at least three days in the office.

