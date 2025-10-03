From the Marines, to a call center, to president of Aflac. Meet Virgil Miller.

“My mind wants me to run in for a play, but my body says no,” Miller said.

Miller is at the center of the game when it comes to Aflac, an insurance powerhouse based in Columbus that is in some ways still shaking off the lingering affects of the pandemic. The company, founded in 1955, is the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S., which are additional plans designed to pay for health care costs not covered by primary insurance. Their policies include cancer, dental and life insurance, among others. It is also a top provider in Japan, a market it entered in 1974.

Following the pandemic, the company lost accounts because of businesses closing, as well as veteran agents from retirement. Aflac’s U.S. business had flat-to-negative growth in 2024. The company has spent much of 2025 maneuvering to rebound. It enhanced and revised some of its existing policies to accommodate for new methods of treatment and rolled out new ones.

The two Aflac-branded college football contests over Labor Day weekend were Miller’s first as the president of Aflac, a role he was appointed to in January, where he coordinates both the American and Japanese arms of the insurance company.

Miller previously served as president of Aflac U.S. for about two years, and the new role is the culmination of about 20 years of work for the company. It’s the latest height in a long business career that began at a call center, where he often worked beyond his shift to learn every trick of the trade and practiced both his voice and scripts in the mirror.

The company is run by CEO Dan Amos, 74, who is the son of co-founder Paul Amos. Having served in his position for 35 years, Amos will become the longest current tenure CEO in the Fortune 250 when Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett retires at the end of the year.

Miller, 57, joined Aflac in 2004 as a manager of policy services and worked his way up to several leadership roles, including head of client services, chief administration officer and chief operating officer of Aflac U.S.

