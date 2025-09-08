Business Started as alternative to taxing corporate culture, Atlanta audit firm turns 45 Atlanta-based Bennett Thrasher was founded in 1980 by two accountants who left their corporate jobs to start a firm on their own. In September 1980, Ken Thrasher (left) and Rick Bennett started their own firm, Bennett Thrasher. Now one of the largest accounting firms based in Atlanta, it celebrates its 45th anniversary this month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Rick Bennett and Ken Thrasher were accountants working at Price Waterhouse in Atlanta, when each found themselves wanting something different from what they had in corporate life. “We wanted to raise our families in Atlanta,” Bennett said. Price Waterhouse was “transferring people from where they lived to other places, to try to, I guess, populate other places with new ideas. But we didn’t want to do that.”

So in September 1980, they started their own firm, Bennett Thrasher. Now one of the largest accounting firms based in Atlanta with nearly 500 employees and $125 million in annual revenue, it celebrates its 45th anniversary this month. It's nowhere near the size of the "Big Four" accounting firms nationally: Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and what's now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers. But working at those major international firms can be demanding, with long hours and rigorous travel schedules.

“At Price Waterhouse, someone could walk in your office one day and say, ‘Hey, we want you to go to San Diego. … It’s gonna be a great career move,’” Thrasher said. “I mean, there were a lot of companies like that.”

While they were working at Price Waterhouse, Bennett had a 2-year-old and Thrasher was expecting his first child — and both wanted to stay in their native Georgia. It was at Bennett's dining table that the two sat down with their wives "to find out what our spouses thought about what we wanted to do." "They were very supportive of us," Bennett said. So Bennett Thrasher began, with an ethos of offering a "positive work environment" and valuing family — and it grew steadily for a couple of decades. Then, disaster struck the industry in the form of the Enron scandal. In those days there were five big accounting firms, but Enron's scandal led to the collapse of Arthur Andersen in 2002.

"It was a tragedy," Thrasher said. But then, "Some of those (Arthur Andersen) partners started coming to us." "That opened new channels of clients and new channels of talent," he said. "We grew very, very fast over that period of time," doubling the size of the firm in five years. Not long after that the industry was hit with another, broader challenge: the Great Recession of 2008-09. But at Bennett Thrasher, "We made a decision as a partner group, even though we weren't growing like we normally did, that we were not going to do any staff cuts based on that. And many, many firms did that," Bennett said. "We reduced our own (compensation) so we could hold our team in place." Then, "when the economy came back, we went up like a hockey stick because we had our team in place to do it," he said.

Today, Bennett, 72, and Thrasher, 74, still have offices at the firm they founded. But the company is now led by one of the people who joined in 2002 in the wave from Arthur Andersen. Jeff Call, Bennett Thrasher's current CEO, was a manager at Arthur Andersen before its meltdown. Then in mid-2022 he found himself at Deloitte, which acquired Arthur Andersen's practice in Atlanta. Shortly thereafter, a headhunter for Bennett Thrasher came calling, and Call was intrigued by the culture at the Atlanta-based firm. "I had a young family," with a 3-month-old son, Call said. He had been working 80-100 hours a week at Arthur Andersen, and was attracted by the flexibility of working at Bennett Thrasher. Call joined the firm to start its practice in high net worth personal financial services, and worked his way up to take the helm of the company in 2022.

He said the firm's culture still means "taking care of our clients, but taking care of our families." "The Big Four is going to work people harder," Call said. "Maybe their partners make a little bit more money than we do. But we think that it's more important to have the quality of life." He says the firm can do that while growing specialties in advising people with high net worths and companies in technology, real estate, manufacturing and distribution. Bennett Thrasher also has niche lines of business such as in entertainment, advising firms on how to take advantage of film tax credits.

And in its consulting business, the firm specializes in business valuation and transaction advisory services — advising firms in mergers and acquisitions. "Firms like Bennett Thrasher thrive by staying agile, investing in talent, and embracing technology — qualities that have positioned them as influential players in a rapidly evolving industry," said Tony Szczepaniak, CEO of LEA Global, an accounting firm association that has Bennett Thrasher as a member, in a written statement. Since its beginnings 45 years ago, the field of accounting has changed tremendously. Technology makes accountants more efficient, Call said, but the laws have become significantly more complex. The firm still keeps a reminder of its beginnings at Bennett's dining table. The table sits in the Founders Library at Bennett Thrasher's offices in Atlanta, where the firm now has than 400 employees. Bennett Thrasher also has offices in Dallas and Denver. "We had an idea," Bennett said. "We thought, we'll give this a shot."