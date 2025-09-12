It’s not your imagination. Flying this summer was worse, Delta execs say.

A Delta plane is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The airline saw more impact from weather this summer, executives wrote in a company memo.

Delta this year operated its largest schedule ever out of its hub in Atlanta, which is known for its summer thunderstorm season.

“This is the only business in the world where you thank God we’re at the end of summer,” he said.

“It seems like we’ve had storms almost every day … at a higher level than we’ve seen, certainly in many years, which causes great disruption for schedules.”

“We’ve had a really tough summer,” CEO Ed Bastian told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Editorial Board last month.

Among its U.S. peers, Delta’s on-time performance fell short of the top spot in June and narrowly came in first in July. By August, the Atlanta airline made it back onto the global top 10 list and held the top spot for North American on-time performance by more than 5 points.

The carrier wasn’t alone. According to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, no North American airlines made the top 10 list of the most on-time global airlines in June or July.

There were irregular operations with significant delays or cancellations caused by weather or maintenance issues on 50 days from June to August — or more than half the summer. Contributing to some summer disruptions were unplanned maintenance issues with Delta’s Airbus A330 aircraft, officials said.

The Atlanta-based airline this summer saw a higher percentage of operations affected by weather than “in the recent past,” Chief of Operations John Laughter and Chief Customer Experience Officer Erik Snell wrote to employees.

“Our job is not to use (the weather) as an excuse, it’s to be better equipped, be better prepared for it,” Bastian said.

“It’s tough on our people. It’s tough on our customers. It’s tough on the airport. Atlanta doesn’t hold a unique role in that. The Northeast has been really tough as well.”

According to Delta's pilot and dispatcher unions, however, the disruptions were exacerbated by the airline's own decisions. Delta has failed to effectively prepare for "predictable weather events" that "cripple the operation," they wrote in July. Antiquated technology and crew tracking as well as tight staffing have left employees in "unacceptably difficult situations with significant operational pressure and inconsistent support," union leadership wrote.

Bastian in response told the AJC the unions’ comments were “a little self-serving.”