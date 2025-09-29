Georgia factory melts metals to return them to the high-tech supply chain

A new Augusta facility is turning up the heat on Georgia’s fast-growing energy sector and electric vehicle supply chain.

Aurubis Richmond, a nearly $800 million recycling facility, began smelting last week, according to a news release. It’s a milestone for the German company’s facility, which aims to play a critical role in recycling metals for fast-growing electronic and battery uses, including EVs, data centers and energy infrastructure.

First announced four years ago, the Augusta plant is the first facility of its kind in the U.S., smelting both common and rare metals for high-tech sectors.

Aurubis Richmond, a nearly $800 million recycling facility, began smelting last week, according to a news release. It’s a milestone for the German company’s facility, which aims to play a critical role in recycling metals for fast-growing electronic and battery uses, including EVs, data centers and energy infrastructure.