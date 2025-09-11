Atlanta’s long-delayed redevelopment of Mall West End shows signs of life

A pedestrian walks by the Mall West End in Atlanta on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Developers BRP Cos. and the Prusik Group are pursuing permits to begin work on the rundown shopping center, according to state paperwork filed Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

City leaders stepped in last fall to revive floundering effort, promising a mixed-use redo for the intown mall.

“Things are moving along on our end,” a spokesperson for BRP Cos. said in an email. “The overall direction of the project remains consistent.”

Developers BRP Cos. and the Prusik Group are pursuing permits to begin work on the rundown shopping center, according to state paperwork filed Tuesday. It’s a sign of life for the $450 million redevelopment called One West End that aims to turn the 12-acre space into a mixed-use affordable housing and commercial hub.

After years of scuttled attempts and setbacks, the latest effort to redevelop the struggling Mall West End in Atlanta is starting to make progress.

The inside of the Mall West End in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

But transitioning a redevelopment vision from paper to practice has proven challenging.

Located about a mile west of Center Parc Stadium (formerly Turner Field), the 52-year-old shopping center has been seen as an untapped redevelopment gem for years. This only accelerated in recent years as the West End and surrounding neighborhoods experienced a wave of real estate speculation, powered in part by the Beltline, which has stoked fears of gentrification among longtime residents.

A request for a Development of Regional Impact analysis , a required state infrastructure survey for large projects, shows the redevelopment could include up to 1,000 residential units, an 150-room hotel and 120,000 square feet of retail space.

The project is backed by financial assistance from the city of Atlanta. The redevelopment’s specifics and designs haven’t been finalized, but this week’s filing sets some parameters.

A conceptual rendering, subject to change, of the view of One West End from the corner Lee Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, released Oct. 16, 2024, by The Prusik Group.

City leadership, however, stepped in last year to revive the companies’ vision. Organizations affiliated with the city chipped in $10 million to help the two developers acquire the mall property in October for $29 million.

Developers’ attempts to replace the mall with mixed-use destinations stalled out like clockwork between 2019 and 2023 . Three efforts — the last involving BRP Cos. and Prusik Group — all failed to get off the ground.

“This is a long-awaited new era for the West End,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement at the time. “This is not just a redevelopment of the Mall West End — this is fulfilling a commitment to a community.”

Dickens' office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday on the DRI filing.

The DRI for One West End includes tearing down the existing mall structures and transforming the site into a four-block grid to encourage pedestrian activity.

This is a rendering of the planned four-block redevelopment of Mall West End, which was unveiled in 2024.