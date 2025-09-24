Atlantans to swim among ‘sharks’ at Shark Tank summit in Las Vegas

This type of representation shows that “Atlanta is on the map,” Williams said. “Ten years ago, we wouldn’t be talking about this. But all of the good work that Atlanta Tech Village and the state has done and the city has done with making Atlanta home for venture capitalists and entrepreneurs and financial influencers, I think it’s being recognized now.”

Kirkpatrick said “people look at the number of unicorns that have come through in the last several years,” referring to startups that have reached valuations of $1 billion or more. “Atlanta has really done a really nice job in that space.”

