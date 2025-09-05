At least 700 organizations potentially impacted by hack of Atlanta tech firm

Salesloft was founded in Atlanta in 2011 by Kyle Porter, with serial tech entrepreneur David Cummings serving as the startup’s chairman and adviser. Porter later brought on Tim Dorr and Rob Forman as co-founders. The company has raised more than $245 million and in early August, it announced it was merging with California-based revenue software platform Clari.

The hack went on for at least 10 days. Starting as early as Aug. 8 and through at least Aug. 18, the attacker targeted companies’ Salesforce accounts using the stolen tokens, according to the Google Threat Intelligence Group.

On Aug. 20, Salesloft put out its first notice that there had been malicious activity in the Drift application. Salesloft took Drift temporarily offline on Friday, saying in a post the company was taking this action “in order to fortify the security of the application and its associated infrastructure. This will provide the fastest path forward to building additional resiliency and security into the system and to return the Drift application to full functionality.”

In response to a request for comment, Salesforce referred to its advisory to customers and noted that “Salesforce has disabled all integrations between Salesforce and Salesloft technologies, including the Drift app; organizations will not be able to connect to Salesforce via any Salesloft apps until further notice.”

But it wasn’t just Salesforce the attacker accessed with the stolen tokens. A small number of Google Workspace users whose accounts were integrated with Salesloft Drift had their emails accessed.

Multiple companies have released statements letting customers know they were impacted by the breach, including cybersecurity firms Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks and Cloudflare.

