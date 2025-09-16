Another year, another record broken for economic development in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp, pictured at the Georgia Forestry Association in May, said the record $23.6 billion in corporate investment during the last fiscal year is "just the latest confirmation that our partnership approach and the hard work of our incredible economic development team are delivering results for Georgians …" (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

Job creation figures come back to earth after record-setting years, but corporate investment hits new high.

Economic development, at least in the eyes of government officials, is all about hitting ever-increasing numbers.

The goal is more jobs, larger salaries and bigger numbers all around, avoiding stagnation or regression at all costs. It becomes a taller task with every new record, but Georgia managed to top itself on at least one key metric during the past year.