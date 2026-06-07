Opinion USMCA supports Georgia’s growing auto industry and should remain as-is By maintaining terms of North American trade deal, policymakers can help the U.S. keep commerce strong. A nearly finished Kia Sportage hybrid nears the end of the assembly process at the Hyundai Metaplant near Savannah. The automotive industry supports tens of thousands of jobs and contributes more than a billion dollars to the state’s economy, guest columnist Jennifer Safavian writes. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

By Jennifer Safavian – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 49 minutes ago Share

Georgia has become a manufacturing powerhouse for international automakers in the United States. The industry supports tens of thousands of jobs and contributes more than a billion dollars to the state’s economy. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement plays a key role in supporting U.S. automotive manufacturing, particularly in states like Georgia where international automakers continue to invest and expand operations.

The agreement has been an important policy over the past six years that has provided clear rules for manufacturers and suppliers, helping the entire industry succeed. As the agreement approaches its six-year review, policymakers have an opportunity to reaffirm its importance and ensure it continues to support American workers and economic growth. Why stable relationships matter to manufacturers Jennifer Safavian is president and CEO of Autos Drive America. (Courtesy) International automakers have invested $3.1 billion into Georgia, supporting a manufacturing base that produced 352,100 vehicles in 2024 — representing 100% of Georgia’s auto production. These facilities are part of a broader North American production network that relies on strong supplier relationships and coordinated supply chains. The industry’s impact reaches across the state’s workforce. International automakers and their dealer networks support nearly 77,000 jobs across Georgia, including thousands of direct manufacturing jobs and many more throughout the broader economy. Together, these careers generate $6 billion in employee compensation and strengthen communities across the state. International automakers have invested $3.1 billion into Georgia, supporting a manufacturing base that produced 352,100 vehicles in 2024 — representing 100% of Georgia’s auto production. These facilities are part of a broader North American production network that relies on strong supplier relationships and coordinated supply chains. The industry’s impact reaches across the state’s workforce. International automakers and their dealer networks support nearly 77,000 jobs across Georgia, including thousands of direct manufacturing jobs and many more throughout the broader economy. Together, these careers generate $6 billion in employee compensation and strengthen communities across the state. Stable trade relationships give manufacturers confidence to invest and expand. Automotive production decisions often take years to plan, and agreements like USMCA provide the certainty needed for long-term investment. Stable trade relationships give manufacturers confidence to invest and expand. Automotive production decisions often take years to plan, and agreements like USMCA provide the certainty needed for long-term investment.

In Georgia, automakers also purchased $9 billion from U.S. suppliers, strengthening domestic supply chains and supporting manufacturing nationwide.

Here’s how much companies pay in state, local taxes Gov. Brian Kemp gives the keynote address during the Governor’s Workforce Summit held at the Georgia World Congress Center on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Georgia is also an increasingly important hub for vehicle exports. Models produced in the state — including the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, Kia Sportage, Kia Sorento, Kia Telluride and Kia EV9 — are exported to 11 countries and territories, and 31 vehicle models moved through the ports of Brunswick and Savannah in 2024. These exports connect Georgia’s manufacturing facilities to global markets. Consumer demand also highlights the industry’s strength: In 2024, 286,666 new vehicles were sold through international nameplate dealerships, accounting for 59% of all new vehicle sales in Georgia. Electrified vehicles are also growing in popularity, with 67,098 EVs sold in the state in 2024, representing 67% of Georgia’s electrified vehicle market.

The broader economic benefits are significant. Economic activity generated by international automakers and their dealerships contributes $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenues, $1.5 billion in federal revenues and $10.5 billion to Georgia’s gross state product. Each direct job created by an international automaker supports five additional jobs throughout the state’s economy, underscoring the industry’s far-reaching impact. But tariffs have complicated trade talks Then-President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico (from left), U.S. President Donald Trump and then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (Tom Brenner/NYT) Recent discussions in Washington show bipartisan recognition of USMCA’s importance to American manufacturing. At the same time, tariffs affecting North American partners have complicated the talks surrounding the agreement’s renewal.