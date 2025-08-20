Business ‘Transaction Alley’ reputation pays dividends for Atlanta, Deluxe CEO says Payments companies like Deluxe see metro Atlanta’s financial technology sector as one that multiplies investment. President and CEO of Deluxe Corporation, Barry McCarthy says Georgia's payments prowess is a badge of honor that will keep his company firmly planted in the Peach State.

On a report card, 70% is often the lowest passing grade you can get — hardly something to brag about. But metro Atlanta has a 70% figure it should flaunt, says Deluxe Corp. CEO Barry McCarthy.

Roughly seven out of 10 debit, credit and digital payments are processed in the Atlanta area, earning the region the nickname “Transaction Alley.” That reputation as the world’s payment processor has cultivated a thriving financial technology or fintech sector, which includes a large office by Deluxe in Sandy Springs. “We wanted to be plugged into that ecosystem,” McCarthy said of his company’s decision to open a 170,000-square-foot technology center at 5565 Glenridge Connector in 2021. “The fintech industry is probably the one industry... that every consumer uses every day.” Deluxe Corp. opened a financial technology hub at 5565 Glenridge Connector in Sandy Springs in 2021. (Courtesy of CoStar Group) Founded in 1915 in Minnesota, Deluxe became a powerhouse in the check printing industry. As time progressed and payment systems evolved, so did the company.

With more than 200 employees in Sandy Springs, McCarthy said Deluxe reached a pivot point when it joined Transaction Alley. He described the experience as “running into the fire,” being forced to adapt in the epicenter of the fast-moving fintech sector.