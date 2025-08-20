Atlanta Dream move executive offices to Brickworks in west Midtown

Business

WNBA franchise selects trendy, mixed-use business park for its expanded headquarters, doubling its workspace.
Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream will still be playing their home games in College Park, but the team announced that its headquarters will be moving from its longtime home of Centennial Tower in downtown to Brickworks in west Midtown. (Michael Conroy/AP)
By
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Dream is relocating and expanding its headquarters to a trendy west Midtown district, providing new space for the WNBA team’s growth.

The team announced Wednesday it will relocate its back-end offices to Brickworks, a mixed-use business park along Marietta Street, leaving its longtime suite at downtown’s Centennial Tower. The relocation will double the franchise’s workspace and place the team’s offices in a fast-changing corner of the city.

“Expanding our footprint reflects the momentum around the WNBA and the bold future we’re building in Atlanta,” Atlanta Dream President Morgan Shaw Park said in a news release.

Brickworks is an adaptive reuse project owned and operated by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Asana Partners. The nearly 200,000-square-foot district consists of brick warehouses converted into loft offices and retail spaces.

Brickworks is a mixed-use office and retail district in Atlanta's west Midtown neighborhood. (Courtesy of Good Company)
Matt Saylor, director of asset management at Asana Partners, said the Dream will complement the culture the developer tries to curate at its properties, which include the Krog Street Market food hall and the Plaza Fiesta retail center in Chamblee.

“We are huge fans of the Dream, not only for their performance on the court but also the strategic vision they are carefully executing that touches everything from player recruitment to community engagement,” Saylor said.

Lease terms for the new Dream headquarters were not disclosed.

Asana Partners acquired the business park in 2020 for $80 million and later built a 14-story office tower just northwest of the property called 1050 Brickworks. The tower was notable for undergoing construction without any signed office tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted demand and stalled several other workplace developments.

This is a rendering of the 14-story 1050 Brickworks building, which opened in west Midtown in 2024. Asana Partners built the tower during COVID-19 after it acquired the Brickworks business park. (Courtesy of Sterling Bay)
No tenants have been announced for the tower since its completion in 2024. The office component of the Brickworks business park is 100% leased, Asana Partners said. At the end of June, nearly a third of all office square footage in metro Atlanta was either empty or available to sublease, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

The Dream is the Southeast’s only WNBA franchise and has occupied a suite at Centennial Tower since 2014. In recent years, professional women’s sports have gained additional attention, including unprecedented popularity for the WNBA driven by stars like Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and the Dream’s Allisha Gray.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark (left) and Dream guard Allisha Gray are among the WNBA's stars. (Michael Conroy/AP 2025)
The Dream plays its home games at Gateway Center Arena in College Park and has sold out the entire season the past two years. The team has also filled State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, during high-profile matchups.

Parker said west Midtown, an industrial corner of Atlanta that has undergone a redevelopment boom over the past decade, is a great fit for the Dream’s new offices.

“West Midtown is one of the city’s most vibrant and forward-thinking neighborhoods,” he said. “(It’s) a perfect match for a team inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring call to dream bigger, push forward and elevate the community around us.”

