Business Atlanta Dream move executive offices to Brickworks in west Midtown WNBA franchise selects trendy, mixed-use business park for its expanded headquarters, doubling its workspace. Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream will still be playing their home games in College Park, but the team announced that its headquarters will be moving from its longtime home of Centennial Tower in downtown to Brickworks in west Midtown. (Michael Conroy/AP)

The Atlanta Dream is relocating and expanding its headquarters to a trendy west Midtown district, providing new space for the WNBA team’s growth. The team announced Wednesday it will relocate its back-end offices to Brickworks, a mixed-use business park along Marietta Street, leaving its longtime suite at downtown’s Centennial Tower. The relocation will double the franchise’s workspace and place the team’s offices in a fast-changing corner of the city.

Matt Saylor, director of asset management at Asana Partners, said the Dream will complement the culture the developer tries to curate at its properties, which include the Krog Street Market food hall and the Plaza Fiesta retail center in Chamblee.

“We are huge fans of the Dream, not only for their performance on the court but also the strategic vision they are carefully executing that touches everything from player recruitment to community engagement,” Saylor said.

Lease terms for the new Dream headquarters were not disclosed. Asana Partners acquired the business park in 2020 for $80 million and later built a 14-story office tower just northwest of the property called 1050 Brickworks. The tower was notable for undergoing construction without any signed office tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted demand and stalled several other workplace developments. This is a rendering of the 14-story 1050 Brickworks building, which opened in west Midtown in 2024. Asana Partners built the tower during COVID-19 after it acquired the Brickworks business park. (Courtesy of Sterling Bay) No tenants have been announced for the tower since its completion in 2024. The office component of the Brickworks business park is 100% leased, Asana Partners said. At the end of June, nearly a third of all office square footage in metro Atlanta was either empty or available to sublease, according to real estate services firm CBRE. The Dream is the Southeast’s only WNBA franchise and has occupied a suite at Centennial Tower since 2014. In recent years, professional women’s sports have gained additional attention, including unprecedented popularity for the WNBA driven by stars like Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and the Dream’s Allisha Gray.