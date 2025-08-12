Business Arthur M. Blank Family Office gets new CEO Andrea DeMarco will oversee the office and help keep the board of trustees informed. Andrea DeMarco, incoming CEO of the Arthur M. Blank Family Office, was previously president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises after a decade as a manager and executive at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. (Courtesy of the Blank Family of Businesses)

Andrea DeMarco has been named the new CEO of the Arthur M. Blank Family Office, taking on a role that has been held by Dietmar Exler. Exler is currently CEO of the family office as well as chief operating officer of the business that runs Blank’s sports teams and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Exler will continue as COO of Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment, with a focus on preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Blank, a co-founder of Home Depot, is owner and chairman of the Blank Family of Businesses, which includes AMB Sports and Entertainment's Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, PGA Tour Superstore and other businesses, as well as the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Arthur M. Blank Family Office. The family office manages the personal business affairs and investments of Blank and his family. DeMarco will take the helm of the family office Oct. 6. She was previously president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises after a decade as a manager and executive at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. She will report directly to Blank and oversee the family office including chief of staff support, family services, security and transportation. She will also support leaders of portfolio companies and help to keep the board of trustees informed.

“This is a critical hire for the organization and for me personally,” Blank said in a written statement.