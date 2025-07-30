Business New Atlanta trade show to focus on region’s advanced manufacturing boom Three-day trade show taps into Atlanta region’s fast-changing industrial sector. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez An automated arm robot is seen moving bins full of packages at the Transfer Out Station on Monday, Dec.2, 2024. The Amazon distribution center in Stone Mountain is preparing to fulfill thousands of orders for Cyber Monday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

As the South rises as a hotbed for manufacturing, A-town is beginning to represent automation and artificial intelligence on a global stage. German trade show operator Messe Frankfurt will launch a new convention this fall in Atlanta to tackle the issues facing today’s advanced manufacturers. The Sept. 16-18 event at Georgia World Congress Center focuses on automation, AI and scaling smart technologies for mass production.

Most large American trade shows focused on factory efficiency are clustered in Chicago and Detroit, where assembly lines are embedded into the culture. But Constantin von Vieregge, Messe Frankfurt’s North American president and CEO, said Atlanta is the modern-day equivalent of those Midwest manufacturing hubs. “Innovative new manufacturing technology is really drawn to the Southeast,” he said. “We see over 66,000 manufacturing companies here, which is not something to ignore ... and I think this trend is going to continue.” Credit: Courtesy of Messe Frankfurt Constantin von Vieregge is the North American president and CEO for Messe Frankfurt. The event, which is called the Smart Production Solutions automation and AI technology show, is an American iteration of an existing show Messe Frankfurt has held for years in Germany, Italy and China. Vieregge said his company, which has its North American headquarters in Vinings with 60 employees, is the third-largest trade show operator in the world.

He described the event as a place “where the nerd meets the other nerd” to solve complicated problems. Advanced manufacturing is all about optimizing sensors, minimizing errors and maximizing efficiency in a fast-changing technological landscape.

"People are expected to come with real-life problems, and then the companies that are there exhibiting are happy to rack their brains trying to solve the problem," Vieregge said. Credit: Ben Hendren In this 2024 file photo, a man looks at a robotic arm being demoed at the Georgia World Congress Center. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) There will be more than 100 exhibitors, including Siemens Digital Industries, Amazon Web Services and Bright Machines. Keynote speeches will be held by Debra Phillips, president of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, and two Siemens executives, Chris Stevens and Annemarie Breu. Vieregge is targeting 3,000-5,000 attendees in the show's inaugural year.