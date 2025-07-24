Business Midtown group seeks design team to turn eyesore into ‘landmark destination’ Neighborhood civic group Midtown Alliance sees the project as a ‘rare and transformative civic opportunity.’ Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Kevin Green, Midtown Alliance president and CEO, speaks at the annual Midtown Alliance meeting at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Green announced the Midtown Alliance was under contract to buy the undeveloped lot at 98 14th St. (pictured on screen), the site of a failed 70-story condo tower, to develop it into a public park. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Midtown Alliance is seeking a design team to craft a creative vision for one of the neighborhood’s largest eyesores, aiming to develop it into a vibrant and varied public park. But the high-rise neighborhood’s civic association is making clear this will be no cookie-cutter park. Good proposals have to go beyond ball fields and picnic tables and must be unique to Atlanta.

“This is a rare and transformative civic opportunity to shape a landmark destination in one of the city’s most dynamic districts,” the request for qualifications said.

Submitting groups must have expertise in design, public art, activation, programming and fiscal feasibility, the notice said. Midtown Alliance said it wants the park to offer versatility at its core — from interactive art and technology integration to a civic stage and public restrooms. Midtown Alliance laid out multiple possibilities, such as a 500-person outdoor performance space or a 10,000-square-foot indoor event venue. The organization said there's no intent to build structured parking as part of the design because there are about 5,200 public parking spaces in adjacent decks. In addition, the plan should include food and beverage concepts and flexible spaces for retail and pop-up vendors. The site design must also mitigate sound and light emanating from the bustling 14th Street corridor. Kevin Green, Midtown Alliance president and CEO, speaks at the annual Midtown Alliance meeting at the Fox Theater. Midtown Alliance has said the site could include a 500-person outdoor performance space or a 10,000-square-foot indoor event venue "The concept must reflect a compelling blend of art, technology, nature and public life, positioning this space as both a front porch for Atlanta and an open-air community center for Midtown," the posting said.