Midtown group seeks design team to turn eyesore into ‘landmark destination’
Neighborhood civic group Midtown Alliance sees the project as a ‘rare and transformative civic opportunity.’
Kevin Green, Midtown Alliance president and CEO, speaks at the annual Midtown Alliance meeting at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Green announced the Midtown Alliance was under contract to buy the undeveloped lot at 98 14th St. (pictured on screen), the site of a failed 70-story condo tower, to develop it into a public park. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
This construction site along 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta will be developed as a public park. (Mirtha Donastorg/AJC)
Operated by the Midtown Alliance, the Midtown Improvement District is a self-taxing district of commercial property owners that uses proceeds for infrastructure, security and other purposes. Midtown Alliance announced the property was under contract during its annual meeting in March and confirmed its intention to turn it into a rare swath of green space in one of the city’s busiest districts.
“This is a rare and transformative civic opportunity to shape a landmark destination in one of the city’s most dynamic districts,” the request for qualifications said.
Submitting groups must have expertise in design, public art, activation, programming and fiscal feasibility, the notice said. Midtown Alliance said it wants the park to offer versatility at its core — from interactive art and technology integration to a civic stage and public restrooms.
Midtown Alliance laid out multiple possibilities, such as a 500-person outdoor performance space or a 10,000-square-foot indoor event venue. The organization said there’s no intent to build structured parking as part of the design because there are about 5,200 public parking spaces in adjacent decks.
In addition, the plan should include food and beverage concepts and flexible spaces for retail and pop-up vendors. The site design must also mitigate sound and light emanating from the bustling 14th Street corridor.
Kevin Green, Midtown Alliance president and CEO, speaks at the annual Midtown Alliance meeting at the Fox Theater. Midtown Alliance has said the site could include a 500-person outdoor performance space or a 10,000-square-foot indoor event venue (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
“The concept must reflect a compelling blend of art, technology, nature and public life, positioning this space as both a front porch for Atlanta and an open-air community center for Midtown,” the posting said.
Midtown Alliance said it will lead community engagement for the project. A survey in the spring garnered about 4,800 responses, about 90% of which said Midtown needs more public open space.
Submissions are due Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. The selected team will be tasked with producing 10 renderings, an illustrative site plan, a narrative design brief and preliminary cost estimate by January.
