The manufacturer behind “Project Sasquatch” remains shrouded in mystery amid south Fulton County shrubbery, but the blurry picture may soon come into focus.

The Development Authority of Fulton County on Tuesday unanimously voted to give preliminary approval to a $9.3 million tax break for Project Sasquatch. The project is a $250 million manufacturing expansion to an existing facility in south Fulton, but the company’s specifics are concealed behind a nondisclosure agreement.

The south Fulton site is among several across the country the company is evaluating for expansion. DAFC leaders told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the tax incentive is needed to be competitive in wooing the extra corporate investment and jobs.

Samir Abdullahi, director of workforce development initiative Select Fulton, told the DAFC board that Tuesday’s vote is nonbinding and relies on a future vote to finalize the incentive. More information on Project Sasquatch will be revealed at that time, assuming the company chooses Fulton for its expansion location.

“At that time in final bond resolution, we would reveal the company’s name, the location, and additional information around the investment and job figures,” Abdullahi said. “(Today’s vote) simply authorizes our bond counsels on both sides to advance discussions and documentation so that we’d come back with a final discussion and evaluation of the merits of the project.”