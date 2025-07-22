Coca-Cola has confirmed it will expand its trademark product line with a new beverage made with U.S. cane sugar.
The announcement comes days after President Donald Trump said on social media the Atlanta beverage giant would change a key soda ingredient. It wasn’t immediately clear the scope of the change.
Coca-Cola has used high fructose corn syrup in some of its U.S.-made sodas since the 1980s. Last week, the company only teased “new innovative offerings.”
Tuesday morning, Coca-Cola said it will launch a new product this fall made with U.S. cane sugar “as part of its ongoing innovation agenda.”
The company said the “addition is designed to complement the company’s strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences.”
Last week, Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of trade publication Beverage Digest, was skeptical that Coca-Cola would embark on a “wholesale conversion” of its U.S. sodas and instead predicted the company would launch a new product.
Rival Pepsi has a “real sugar” version.
Coca-Cola already uses cane sugar in other countries such as Mexico. The Mexican version of the flagship Coke is also available in tall glass bottles in many stores in the U.S.
Over the weekend, some people visiting popular downtown attraction World of Coca-Cola said they would be onboard with the beverage company using cane sugar, with many saying they prefer “Mexican Coke,” as it is called.
“It tastes better,” said Kristin Carder of Dallas, Georgia. “And honestly, I don’t feel as bad after I drink it.”
On Tuesday, Coca-Cola said net sales grew 1% during the quarter to $12.5 billion. Its global unit case volume dipped 1%.
The company still expects to deliver revenue growth of 5% to 6% by year-end, and it continues to view global trade war dynamics as “manageable,” as it said in its first-quarter results.
“Amid a shifting external landscape in the second quarter, the ability of our system to stay both focused and flexible enabled us to stay on course in the first half of the year,” James Quincey, chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola, said in the earnings release.
