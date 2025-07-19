Business
Business

In the birthplace of Coca-Cola, some embrace a switch to cane sugar

President Donald Trump says the Atlanta beverage giant should swap out high-fructose corn syrup. But the company has not confirmed.
Delaney Britt Dutton (left) and Ethan Dutton of Brunswick visited the World of Coca-Cola on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. She views corn syrup as potentially toxic and “bad for you.” (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Delaney Britt Dutton (left) and Ethan Dutton of Brunswick visited the World of Coca-Cola on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. She views corn syrup as potentially toxic and “bad for you.” (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By Amy Wenk
33 minutes ago

Delaney Britt Dutton is on the fence.

“I love Coke, but I’ve been wanting us to get rid of high-fructose corn syrup for awhile now,” she said Saturday as she toured Atlanta’s World of Coca-Cola with her husband, Ethan.

Britt Dutton views corn syrup as potentially toxic and “bad for you.”

Credits: AJC | Getty | Coca-Cola Company | Pepsi | Dr. Pepper | CBS | PX11 News | CBC News | RC Cola | Parade | The Guardian | Justice.gov | This American Life

So would she support President Donald Trump’s call this week for the Atlanta beverage giant to swap it out for cane sugar?

“It’d be hard to let go of the original,” she said.

On July 16, Trump declared on social media that Coca-Cola will use cane sugar in its U.S. sodas.

“You’ll see,” the president said. “It’s just better!”

Days later and it’s still not clear what Coca-Cola might do. The company has not confirmed the change but did tease “new innovative offerings.”

ExploreTrump says Coca-Cola will use cane sugar in U.S. But how many sodas will change?

Coca-Cola uses high-fructose corn syrup in many of its U.S.-made sodas. In other countries, such as Mexico, the company uses cane sugar. “Mexican Coke,” as people call it, is also available in the U.S. in tall glass bottles.

A “wholesale conversion would be complex and unlikely,” Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of trade publication Beverage Digest, said this week. Perhaps, he said, Coca-Cola might look at a new product with cane sugar.

Any decision would likely be made at Coca-Cola’s headquarters in Atlanta, where the popular beverage was invented. And if there is a ground zero for the beverage it would likely be the World of Coca-Cola.

Several people who toured the World of Coca-Cola, the popular downtown attraction that explores the history of the famous soda, said they’d be onboard with cane sugar in their Coke. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Several people who toured the popular downtown attraction that explores the history of the famous soda on Saturday said they’d be onboard with cane sugar in their Coke. They cited perceived health advantages and, perhaps, a better-tasting product.

The Food and Drug Administration says it’s not aware of any evidence that products with high-fructose corn syrup are less safe than those with sugar.

ExploreCoca-Cola CEO says trade war dynamics ‘manageable.’ Here’s why.

Coca-Cola also defended its use of high-fructose corn syrup on social media this week. “It’s safe; it has about the same number of calories per serving as table sugar and is metabolized in a similar way by your body.”

John and Kristin Carder, with daughter Ella, 10, came from Dallas, Ga., to visit the popular World of Coca-Cola on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Kristin Carder from Dallas, Georgia, votes for cane sugar in her Coke. She actively seeks out the Mexican version when she wants a treat.

“It tastes better,” said Carder, who was visiting the downtown attraction with her family. All three donned Coke-themed T-shirts. “And honestly, I don’t feel as bad after I drink it.”

David Kamau, visiting from Kenya, also liked the idea of switching to cane sugar. “It’s less processing and less preservatives,” he said.

The Billups family from Columbia, S.C., made a visit to Atlanta's World of Coca-Cola on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Arielle Billups (right) says her family tries to stay away from products with high-fructose corn syrup. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Arielle Billups, a resident of Columbia, South Carolina, said her family tries to stay away from products with high-fructose corn syrup.

“However, if I want a Coke — which I want it every now and then — I want it exactly like it is,” she said. “I don’t want it to change.”

ExploreCoca-Cola nostalgia awakened in new tech-savvy exhibit

Ross Rechen said he might prefer the taste of cane sugar, but he worried about the economic impacts of changing a major Coca-Cola ingredient.

The U.S. is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of corn in the world, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Ross Rechen from Houston, Texas, and family member Mason Challinor, 11, visited the World of Coca-Cola on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. Rechen said he might prefer the taste of cane sugar, but he worried about the economic impacts of changing a major Coca-Cola ingredient. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

“Replacing high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit,” John Bode, CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, said this week.

Rechen said he shook his head this week when Trump thrust Coca-Cola into a national discussion about its soda ingredients.

ExploreIt’s been 40 years since debut of ‘New Coke,’ Coca-Cola’s biggest failure

“He can voice his preferences,” Rechen of Houston, Texas, said Saturday, referring to Trump.

“But, it’s Coke’s decision in the end,” he said.

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested The Coca-Cola Co. would use cane sugar in its sodas. (Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime)

Credit: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime

Trump says Coca-Cola will use cane sugar in U.S. But how many sodas will change?

President Donald Trump says he has sweet-talked Atlanta beverage giant The Coca-Cola Co. into changing its classic soda.

Trump says Coke will shift to cane sugar. But increasingly, shoppers want no sugar in their sodas

Trump says Coca-Cola will use real sugar in its US flagship drink. The company isn't confirming that

The Latest

Both WABE and GPB would be significantly impacted by federal funding cuts. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

WABE, GPB brace for big cuts with federal funding disappearing

Kroger closes Buckhead store early, pushes up dates for other store closures

Atlanta businesses could face higher taxes under new proposal

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.