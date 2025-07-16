Breaking: Trump says Coca-Cola will use cane sugar in its sodas
Business
Business

Trump says Coca-Cola will use cane sugar in its sodas

‘It’s just better!’ the president said on social media. Coke teased ‘new innovative offerings’ but did not fully confirm Trump’s statement.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested The Coca-Cola Co. would use cane sugar in its sodas. (Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested The Coca-Cola Co. would use cane sugar in its sodas. (Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime)
By Amy Wenk
1 hour ago

President Donald Trump says he’s sweet-talked Atlanta beverage giant Coca-Cola into changing a key soda ingredient.

“I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” Trump, a noted Diet Coke drinker, said on social media platform Truth Social Wednesday afternoon.

He then thanked the company. “This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said the company appreciates “Trump’s enthusiasm” for its brand but did not go as far as confirming such a move.

“More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon,” the spokesperson said.

ExploreCoca-Cola toasts Trump’s inauguration with custom bottle despite rocky history

Coca-Cola has used high-fructose corn syrup in many of its U.S.-made sodas since the 1980s, said Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of trade publication Beverage Digest. In other countries, such as Mexico and India, the company uses cane sugar. The Mexican version of flagship Coke is available in many stores in the U.S.

Stanford was skeptical of a widespread change, which would require reengineering a massive supply chain.

“It’s unclear the scale of what Trump is pushing for here, but a wholesale conversion would be complex and unlikely,” Stanford said. Perhaps, he said, Coca-Cola would consider a new product that contains cane sugar, such as its competitor’s “Pepsi Real Sugar.”

Trump’s announcement comes as his administration has pressured food companies to remove ingredients such as artificial dyes. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a critic of high-fructose corn syrup, saying in promotional videos it’s “just a formula for making you obese and diabetic,” according to The New York Times.

Many beverage companies like Coca-Cola use sugar-free or corn syrup alternatives in reduced or zero-calorie drinks, such as Diet Coke.

Coca-Cola has said it is making progress on sugar reduction in its beverages “by changing our recipes to reduce added sugar,” according to its most recent proxy statement.

The company has also invested around $100 million in sweetener research since 2008, says its latest investor presentation. Its beverage portfolio includes other options to soda, such as tea, coconut water and dairy products.

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Former President Donald Trump drinks a Diet Coke during the ProAm of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Oct. 27, 2022, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: AP

Trump says Coca-Cola will use real sugar in its US flagship drink. The company isn't confirming that

1h ago

US ice cream makers say they'll stop using artificial dyes by 2028

Breakfast cereal sales declined for decades before Kellogg's sale to Italian company

The Latest

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, known as the world's busiest airport, celebrates 100 years. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

2h ago

Georgia Power can keep some financial details hidden from public, PSC rules

Could DC Studios’ appetite for filming in Georgia boost the industry?

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

2h ago

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.