A Coca-Cola spokesperson said the company appreciates “Trump’s enthusiasm” for its brand but did not go as far as confirming such a move.

“More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon,” the spokesperson said.

Coca-Cola has used high-fructose corn syrup in many of its U.S.-made sodas since the 1980s, said Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of trade publication Beverage Digest. In other countries, such as Mexico and India, the company uses cane sugar. The Mexican version of flagship Coke is available in many stores in the U.S.

Stanford was skeptical of a widespread change, which would require reengineering a massive supply chain.

“It’s unclear the scale of what Trump is pushing for here, but a wholesale conversion would be complex and unlikely,” Stanford said. Perhaps, he said, Coca-Cola would consider a new product that contains cane sugar, such as its competitor’s “Pepsi Real Sugar.”

Trump’s announcement comes as his administration has pressured food companies to remove ingredients such as artificial dyes. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a critic of high-fructose corn syrup, saying in promotional videos it’s “just a formula for making you obese and diabetic,” according to The New York Times.

Many beverage companies like Coca-Cola use sugar-free or corn syrup alternatives in reduced or zero-calorie drinks, such as Diet Coke.

Coca-Cola has said it is making progress on sugar reduction in its beverages “by changing our recipes to reduce added sugar,” according to its most recent proxy statement.

The company has also invested around $100 million in sweetener research since 2008, says its latest investor presentation. Its beverage portfolio includes other options to soda, such as tea, coconut water and dairy products.