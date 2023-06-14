WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Waves of severe storms on the way

It’s another quiet morning for early risers in metro Atlanta, but that’s going to change in a few hours when severe storms start blowing in from the west.

“I don’t want you to be fooled by the quiet start today, because later on, things could get a little bit hairy, and I’m talking even within the next few hours,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Much of the state will be under severe weather threat, with a level two out of five threat for the metro area. That threat increases to a level three on the south side of the area, including Troup, Meriwether and Upson counties, Deon said. At that threat level, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible. There is also a low risk of brief spin-up tornadoes, mostly south of the metro area.

The first wave of storms should reach the city around mid-morning and clear out to the east by late morning, according to the forecast. But another round of storms will blow in around mid-to-late afternoon, just in time for the commute home.

Waves of scattered showers and storms, including heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding should be expected, Deon said. The city could see anywhere between an inch or two of rain with areas further south potentially seeing up to three inches.

“So while you have some dry time, check your drains, make sure there’s nothing blocking so things can drain pretty quickly and thoroughly,” she said.

More rain is expected Thursday, but the risk of severe storms should stay further south. By Friday, things start drying out and temperatures will warm back up to near-90 degrees. It’ll stay hot for the weekend, but scattered storms can’t be ruled out.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.