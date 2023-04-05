WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Get ready for ‘warmest day of the year so far’

North Georgia is getting a taste of summer Wednesday. Enjoy it while it lasts, because a return to winter weather is on the horizon for the weekend.
The morning is starting off mild with temperatures in the 60s. But by the afternoon, temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
“It’s not (going to be) record highs, but the warmest day of the year so far,” Monahan said.
Rain isn’t a concern for Wednesday, either, with only a 10% chance of isolated showers. Thursday will have similar conditions with an added chance of a few pop-up storms, but not enough to cancel plans, Monahan said.
“There will be some storms but also a lot of sunshine mixed in between those storms — a summertime kind of feel for tomorrow,” he said.
The weather will turn much wetter and cooler starting Friday, with projected highs staying in the 50s and 60s through the weekend and plenty of rain in the forecast.
“Kind of a weather roller coaster here the next couple of days,” Monahan said.
On Saturday, especially, it’s going to feel like winter again with an expected high of 52 degrees. Easter Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures topping out in the low 60s. Both days will have periods of rain.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author