WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Get ready for ‘warmest day of the year so far’

The weather will turn much wetter and cooler starting Friday, with projected highs staying in the 50s and 60s through the weekend and plenty of rain in the forecast.

“Kind of a weather roller coaster here the next couple of days,” Monahan said.

On Saturday, especially, it’s going to feel like winter again with an expected high of 52 degrees. Easter Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures topping out in the low 60s. Both days will have periods of rain.

