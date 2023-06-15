X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: More storms on the way, but severe weather risk remains low

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

It’s a cool, foggy Thursday morning in metro Atlanta after waves of heavy rain and severe storms the day before. But don’t put away the rain gear just yet, because more downpours are on the way this afternoon.

Today’s storms have the potential to become severe, but the risk isn’t as high as Wednesday’s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. Like yesterday, most of the heavier storms will remain on the south side of the metro.

A few heavy showers could pop up throughout the morning hours as storms blow in from Alabama. But most of those storms are hitting areas along the state line, where flood watch is in effect from Troup County and further south, according to the National Weather Service.

More widespread, spotty storms will filter into the metro area by late afternoon and into the early evening. The main concern with these storms is heavy rain and gusty winds, Kramlich said. Some large hail is also possible, but that risk is low.

The rain should clear out overnight and make way for a mostly dry, partly cloudy Friday with temperatures climbing back up into the upper 80s after several days in the low 80s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

