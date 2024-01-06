SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Partly cloudy ahead of incoming rain, low temps

The weekend will close out with mostly clouds and some sunshine.
Sunday is anticipated to be a chilly day with morning temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Cloudy conditions are not expected to clear much, and there will be a consistent breeze of about 10 mph, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
The afternoon will warm up to a high of 52 degrees, and metro Atlanta will finish off the last few hours of sunshine with partly cloudy skies.
Monday won’t be much different, but overnight lows are expected to dip into the mid-30s.
Monday night into Tuesday morning, widespread showers will return to Georgia ahead of a warm front. Behind the warm front and as a cold front starts to move in, Deon said there is a risk for severe storms.
“That system will be rolling through with the possibility of some strong storms,” Deon said.
Showers will begin to clear by late Tuesday. Due to the cold front, temperatures will drop by Wednesday. Metro Atlanta will be in the upper 40s before a slight warmup Thursday.
“Once we dry out, we’re cooling way down,” according to Deon.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
