SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Partly cloudy ahead of incoming rain, low temps

The weekend will close out with mostly clouds and some sunshine.

Sunday is anticipated to be a chilly day with morning temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Cloudy conditions are not expected to clear much, and there will be a consistent breeze of about 10 mph, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The afternoon will warm up to a high of 52 degrees, and metro Atlanta will finish off the last few hours of sunshine with partly cloudy skies.