SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Triple-digit heat indexes, evening showers

It’s going to be mostly dry Saturday during the day, but the late afternoon and evening hours with be rainy.

The morning will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to high 70s. Temperatures will continue increasing into the low 90s, while the heat index reaches triple digits, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich.

At around 1 p.m., Atlanta will be feeling balmy. The heat index will be up to 101 degrees and the humidity will be high.

“Temperatures (Saturday) going to be very steamy,” Kramlich said.

By the time temperatures start to decrease around 7 p.m., storms moving south from Tennessee will begin to infiltrate North Georgia. Showers will be heavy at times and Kramlich said she does not expect them to significantly weaken as they move across the state.

There is a Level 1 threat for heavy rain and damaging wind gusts for most of North and Middle Georgia on Saturday. Storms will have moved to the southeast of the state by around 10 p.m. and they will then weaken overnight and into Sunday morning.

A ridge of hot air that has been sitting over Texas will spread through the southeast over the next several days, according to Kramlich. This will cause heat index values to rise Saturday, and then again on Sunday.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy and rain chances will remain low at just 20%.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.