FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Warmer air settling in this afternoon

It’s still cold this morning, just not as cold as it’s been the last few days. And while much of the metro is under a freeze warning through 10 a.m., it’s only for areas where the growing season has not yet ended. Freeze warnings are issued for agricultural purposes, so areas that already saw a hard freeze will not be under a warning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

That doesn’t mean it’s not at or near freezing, though.

“Temperatures start in the 30s (Friday), but it’s going to warm up from here as we head toward the weekend,” Monahan said.

This afternoon will see a high in the mid 60s, which is closer to average for this time of year. The weekend will be even warmer with highs in the 70s, just in time to enjoy the extra hour when daylight saving time ends on Sunday. Don’t forget that clocks will have to rewind by one hour at 2 a.m.

Above-average temperatures will stick around for most of next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, and Wednesday could even see a high near 80 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be back in the 40s, too, which is typical for early November.

There’s still not much rain in the forecast, though.

“We really could use some rain. We’re actually starting to enter a drought across North Georgia,” Monahan said.

The next best chance for rain falls on Tuesday at just 10%, but that is down from the previously projected 20%. Thursday could see a slight chance of rain, too.

