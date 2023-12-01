FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Morning downpours, scattered showers later

It’s a rainy start to December in metro Atlanta, so don’t forget the rain gear if you plan to get out of the house today or over the weekend.

Widespread downpours will blow into the area from the west starting around 8 a.m. Friday and will linger through the late morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.

“We get a break with it just becoming scattered showers through the afternoon, but then for tonight, it kind of kicks back up,” she said.