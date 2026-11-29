Arts & Entertainment 50 years later, ‘Rocky’ still hooks Atlanta boxing trainer with inspiration Phil Oliver borrows from the movies to help others find the fighter within, inside and outside the ring. Share Boxing trainer Phil Oliver works with Chelsea Hoag, 34, and Nate Whitley, 17, at 48 Fitness, his home gym in Decatur. Oliver was inspired by the "Rocky" movie series to become an amateur boxer and now trains others in the sport. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

AJC By Jon Waterhouse – For the AJC 31 minutes ago

In the backyard of a nondescript house in Decatur, there’s a fight going on. A large privacy fence shields the action as a pair of guys decked out in boxing gear stalk each other across the paved driveway, trading punches with only a few floodlights and some strands of Christmas lights illuminating the fray. A jab here, an uppercut there. Phil Oliver, their personal trainer, surveys the sparring session with a coach’s eye, shouting encouragement as the slugfest ensues. The scene’s irony is as thick as a super heavyweight fighter. It takes place on the eve of the recent wide theatrical release of “I Play Rocky,” the underdog docudrama about the making of another underdog drama, “Rocky,” the 1977 Best Picture Oscar-winner and arguably the most inspirational boxing film of all time. Without “Rocky,” Oliver’s backyard bout might not be happening at all.

Fifty years later, Oliver is one of countless fans who help prove the “Rocky” saga still has legs. Hollywood hyperbole notwithstanding, the 44-year-old trainer said “Rocky” and the sequels and spinoffs that followed literally changed his life. Today, he channels that inspiration to help others. “I wanted to be like Rocky,” Oliver said with a laugh. Compelled by the films’ depiction of the triumph of the human spirit, it led him to the boxing ring which, in turn, he said, helped strengthen his own faith, perseverance and desire to give back. Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone, left, and Stephen James as Carl Weathers, in a scene from "I Play Rocky," now playing in Atlanta. (Claire Folger/Amazon MGM Studios via AP) By day, Oliver manages a youth program for the Georgia Department of Public Health. In the early mornings, after work and on weekends, he operates 48 Fitness, teaching boxing to teens, professionals, homemakers and all types between. Most of the training drops at Oliver’s home, a no-frills set up with minimal equipment where he blends calisthenics with boxing drills and sparring.

Related Story Why these Atlantans are spending big bucks on luxury fitness memberships April 20, 2026 His client’s goals may vary, be it fitness, weight loss or competitive boxing. But Oliver’s overall mission is to help others find the Rocky within, allowing them to face the seemingly impossible inside and outside of the boxing ring.

“Phil is emotionally intelligent and meets people where they are,” said Kristin Moody, director of teacher education at Morehouse College, who has been training with Oliver more than 12 years. “He treats everybody like what they’re doing is serious and that they have potential. And I think that requires a lot of empathy.” Oliver’s client success stories are many. The 50-year-old accountant who surprised himself by sparring 10 rounds with a much younger opponent. The reserved and fearful high school student whose boxing training helped give her confidence in the classroom. The single mom who shed unwanted pounds, gained muscle and built endurance, which bolstered her ability to guide her kids toward the future. After seeing the 1977 Best Picture Oscar-winner, boxing trainer Phil Oliver says, "I wanted to be like Rocky." (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) Oliver’s own underdog boxing story began in 2005 at age 23. Although he graduated from Clark Atlanta University with a degree in community health education, he left athletically unfulfilled. An avid basketball player, he had made the Clark basketball team, but was a self-described “bench rider,” who never got the court success that he dreamed.

Then he discovered the “Rocky” films. The arc of Rocky, a relentless character conceived and played by Sylvester Stallone, struck a chord in him. If you have passion and put in the hard work, you can climb any figurative mountain and make it to the other side.

Related Story 8 metro Atlanta hiking routes less taken but perfect for viewing fall foliage October 14, 2026 Oliver said he and his father, Phillip Oliver II, were extremely close, with dad being the perpetual cheerleader, providing unconditional support. “And I wanted to show him I had that same type of Rocky dedication,” Oliver said. So Oliver decided to try boxing, which he considered the ultimate athletic test. He soon found himself at Decatur Boxing Club, owned by boxing veteran Xavier Biggs. When he stepped inside, Oliver said he felt like he was walking onto a “Rocky” film set. The tattered posters on the walls, the exposed brick, boxing banners and overall gritty aesthetic smacked him with a sense of authenticity. And he was right. Xavier Biggs, owner of Decatur Boxing Club, brings the South Philadelphia-style boxing gym vibe popularized in the "Rocky" films to downtown Decatur. (Courtesy of Jon Waterhouse) A native of Rocky’s hometown of Philadelphia, Biggs grew up training in South Philly’s Passyunk Gym, which sported the rough-and-tumble boxing gym style “Rocky” emulated and popularized on screen. After his own boxing career, which included working with his brother, 1984 Olympic boxing gold medalist Tyrell Biggs, Xavier Biggs trained an array of successful fighters and was involved in the operation of several gyms. In 2004, he opened Decatur Boxing Club, reflecting, he said, “the spirit of South Philly.”

The list of notable fighters who have made their way through Decatur Boxing Club under Biggs’ tutelage runs long — among them, Women’s Boxing Hall of Famer and two-time champion Terri Moss and former WBA Fedelatin middleweight champion Carlos “Kitten” Monroe.

Pop culture often calls, and Biggs answers. He trained pop star Usher for his role as boxer Sugar Ray Leonard in the film “Hands of Stone.” Actor Kevin Hart reached for Biggs to teach him the ropes. And Decatur Boxing Club itself has appeared on film and television from “Resurrection of the Champ” starring Samuel L. Jackson to Marvel’s “Hawkeye” TV series. When the “Rocky” spinoff “Creed III” filmed in Atlanta, the production borrowed the gym’s equipment. “Decatur Boxing Club is an incredibly special place,” Oliver said. “Biggs believed in me and gave me a chance when others might not have, and I owe him all the gratitude.” A poster featuring quotes from the lead character in the "Rocky" films serves as inspiration inside Decatur Boxing Club. (Courtesy of Jon Waterhouse) Oliver spent countless hours training at Decatur Boxing Club, often with his father in tow filming the progress. With Biggs’ boxing wisdom lighting the way, Oliver became a voracious student of the sport, devouring books and hours of professional fight footage. While “Rocky” was his fictional entry point, Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, Willie Pep and others became his real-world boxing muses. But when Oliver’s father passed away unexpectedly in 2010, the son said he lost the desire to compete. Although he won his only amateur fight shortly after his father passed, he felt drawn to sharing his passion with others instead.

Noticing Oliver’s knack for training other students of the sport, Biggs schooled him in the essentials, including Biggs’ specialty: pad drills. “When I see people who have a good spirit and would use the knowledge and experience constructively, I’m motivated to help,” Biggs said. “And Phil has a good spirit.” In the early 2010s, with less than a decade in the amateur boxing world, Oliver used that spirit to beat the odds by successfully training other fighters. In 2015, he led fellow Decatur Boxing Club alum SarahGeorge Durham to a Novice National Golden Gloves championship. The following year, his trainees Durham and Kannon Parker won Novice Georgia Golden Gloves championships. And Oliver trained Crystle Ryland, who took home a South Carolina Novice Golden Gloves championship in 2016. Boxing trainer Phillip Oliver, working with Chelsea Hoag, 34, at his home gym, encourages clients to celebrate the small wins of progress. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) These days Oliver keeps his training calendar filled mostly with clients who aren’t necessarily dreaming of championship belts. As the years roll by, Oliver said his definition of success has evolved, thanks in part to “Rocky.”

“From a boxing perspective, sometimes the win is to go the distance, like Rocky’s win in the first movie,” Oliver said. “His win wasn’t to beat Apollo Creed, but to go the distance with the heavyweight champion of the world.” As a trainer, Oliver assists clients with what he calls small but monumental successes. Perhaps it’s being able to spar a little longer, land a jab on an elusive opponent, lose that final five pounds or do more pushups than you did the day before. All of those, he said, are wins that can reinforce the foundation of self confidence. “He often tells me I’m stronger than I realize,” Moody said, “and that I’m able to do things that I’m not even sure that I can do. … And I think working with Phil every week provides me not just with a physical outlet and a sense of accomplishment, but (talk therapy) at an enormously discounted rate.” Boxing trainer Phil Oliver, owner and operator of 48 Fitness, works the corner of amateur boxer Dr. Kristin Moody at an Atlanta fight in 2012. (Courtesy of Dean Hesse) Back in Oliver’s backyard, at the end of the 10th round when the sparring session finally wraps, the trainer takes a moment to give his assessment. He praises 17-year-old Nate Whitley’s agility and combination punches, 50-year-old Ramon Rodriguez’s power punching and endurance, and the fact the pair worked well together in the spirit of sportsmanship.