Arts & Entertainment The latest addition to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre? A content studio. Leaders of historic venue are looking for people to share their stories as it gears up to celebrate its centennial in 2029. The Fox Theatre, the Midtown venue and historic landmark, officially opened in 1929. Today, the Fox hosts over 200 performances a year. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2025)

By DeAsia Paige 27 minutes ago Share

The Fox Theatre has a new addition to its cherished building: a content studio. The venue announced the news Tuesday morning. Located inside a backstage artist tower, the 216-square-foot studio is not available for public reservations. Instead, the Fox will use the space to capture interviews, podcasts and videos while designating the area for media to interview talent at the theater. The studio, previously an underused rehearsal room, will also support the theater’s archival mission as it prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2029. To that end, the Fox is seeking artists, employees and community members who want to share their connection to the venue. Stories will be recorded in the new content studio and will be part of the Fox’s slate of original programming that’ll debut this fall.

The Fox Theatre has formed its own content studio and is seeking artists, employees and community members who want to share their connection to the venue. (Courtesy of the Fox Theatre) “We now have the infrastructure to collect Atlanta’s stories, preserve them for the future and share them publicly,” Jamie Vosmeier, chief marketing officer of the Fox Theatre, said in a news release. “If you have a Fox story, we want to hear it. This studio gives us a dedicated space to capture and preserve those voices.” Those interested in participating are encouraged to submit through the Your Fox Story form, available on the Fox Theatre website and pinned to the theatre’s Instagram page. The studio adds to the theater’s recent enhancements, including a renovated arcade lounge and a new gift shop.

To further shape its creative vision, the Fox has enlisted the help of Terry Washington, an Atlanta native and longtime music executive. Washington, the owner of the Los Angeles-based Zane Ryder Management, will serve as a consultant for the Fox, helping to “make sure the rest of the world understands what Atlanta has known for generations.”